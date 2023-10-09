Nkosazana Daughter recently turned a year older and was showered with love from her supporters

The singer had a club shaking where fans were blown away by her performance and started throwing money at her

Supporters showed love to Nkosazana Daughter with sweet birthday messages

Fans and club patrons made it rain on Nkosazana Daughter as they threw money at her to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Images: nkosazana_daughter

Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday on a high and was showered with love from her supporters. The singer recently hit a club where she performed for patrons and in response, had money thrown at her from all angles. Fans showered Nkosazana Daughter with well wishes on her birthday.

Nkosazana Daughter drowns in money on her birthday

In a recent Instagram video shared by davidmutengwa, Nkosazana Daughter is seen singing along to her song in a club while dancing behind DJ decks.

The Ring Ring Ring hitmaker was celebrating her 23rd birthday and her growing success in the music industry, and fans blessed her with hard cash on her special day:

Mzansi shows love to Nkosazana Daughter

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her 23rd on 6 October and was showered with love from her supporters:

cooper_pabi said:

"Happy birthday."

shekhinahd responded:

"Happy birthday, beautiful."

babalwa__m commented:

"Happy birthday, mama."

Nkosazana Daughter trolled over dance moves

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nkosazana Daughter's TikTok dances, where online users roasted the singer's dancing skills.

Though she shot back at the criticism, it only fuelled netizens' desire to roast public figures on every little thing they do.

Andile was dragged to hell and back after he led a dance competition, where online users were more concerned about his dance moves than the prize money.

Source: Briefly News