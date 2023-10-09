Global site navigation

Fans Throw Money at Nkosazana Daughter to Celebrate 23rd Birthday: “You’re Really the Best”
Fans Throw Money at Nkosazana Daughter to Celebrate 23rd Birthday: "You're Really the Best"

by  Moroba Moroeng
  • Nkosazana Daughter recently turned a year older and was showered with love from her supporters
  • The singer had a club shaking where fans were blown away by her performance and started throwing money at her
  • Supporters showed love to Nkosazana Daughter with sweet birthday messages

Nkosazana Daughter had money thrown at her in honour of her birthday
Fans and club patrons made it rain on Nkosazana Daughter as they threw money at her to celebrate her 23rd birthday. Images: nkosazana_daughter
Source: Instagram

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her 23rd birthday on a high and was showered with love from her supporters. The singer recently hit a club where she performed for patrons and in response, had money thrown at her from all angles. Fans showered Nkosazana Daughter with well wishes on her birthday.

Nkosazana Daughter drowns in money on her birthday

In a recent Instagram video shared by davidmutengwa, Nkosazana Daughter is seen singing along to her song in a club while dancing behind DJ decks.

The Ring Ring Ring hitmaker was celebrating her 23rd birthday and her growing success in the music industry, and fans blessed her with hard cash on her special day:

Mzansi shows love to Nkosazana Daughter

Nkosazana Daughter celebrated her 23rd on 6 October and was showered with love from her supporters:

cooper_pabi said:

"Happy birthday."

shekhinahd responded:

"Happy birthday, beautiful."

babalwa__m commented:

"Happy birthday, mama."

makhadzisa posted:

"Happiest birthday! Congratulations."

mawhoo_ added:

"Happy birthday, mama."

masterkgsa said:

"Happy birthday, Daughter!"

readasoul_ responded:

"Happy birthday!"

ok_majozi commented:

"Happy birthday, my dawg!"

refentse991 said:

"Happy birthday, superstar Nkosazana!"

lunje.2.0 responded:

"Happy birthday, have the best day ever!"

tr.ish8413 commented:

"Happy birthday, mammie."

kingviviiii posted:

"Well deserved! Happy happy birthday, dear."

mr_silva_20 said:

"You're really the best... And tell them that the best is yet to come."

simplyshayyzw responded:

"Happy happy birthday, OCTOBER baby!"

Nkosazana Daughter trolled over dance moves

In a recent report, Briefly News caught online reactions to Nkosazana Daughter's TikTok dances, where online users roasted the singer's dancing skills.

Though she shot back at the criticism, it only fuelled netizens' desire to roast public figures on every little thing they do.

Andile was dragged to hell and back after he led a dance competition, where online users were more concerned about his dance moves than the prize money.

