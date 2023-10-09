Zodwa Wabantu is celebrating her birthday 38th, with a word of advice for her followers

In a hilarious video, she is sipping on coffee and shares that she's en route to Rosebank Mall

The entertainer who is due for a boxing match was showered with birthday wishes by her followers

Zodwa Wabantu is celebrating her 38th birthday with a funny video advice to her followers. Images: @zodwalibram

Zodwa Wabantu, Mzansi's most famous exotic dancer, celebrated her 38th birthday with a funny video and advice for her followers on Monday, 9 October.

Zodwa celebrates her 38th birthday with funny video

The carefree sangoma took to her Instagram to announce her new age in a video of her on the road sipping coffee.

She tells her followers that her special coffee is the secret to her living a gossip-free life, and she's headed to Rosebank Mall to focus on her prosperous future. She captioned her post:

"Happy birthday to all of Us 9 October."

Check out her hilarious video in the post below:

Zodwa Wabantu's fans help celebrate her 38th birthday

Fans of the entrepreneur who is scheduled for a fierce boxing match friendly with A-Lister Khanyi Mbau wished her a happy birthday and said:

@djhappygalsa said:

"Happy birthday sthandwa Sami."

@the_undefeated_empress wished:

"Happy birthday honey…may god bless you abundantly."

@mokgethimash added:

"Happy Birthday Aunty Zodwa have a blessed day."

@im_that_rain praised her:

"Happy birthday skk. Keep that glow mfethu and continue loving your fans... Ignore the negativity. Much love."

@nolundi_1026 said:

"Happy birthday my sweetheart. Ukhule ungakhokhobi please."

@patmndlovu advised:

"Happy birthday khehla. Ulonwabele, usukulwa."

@mthandewakho commented:

"Happy womb escape day to you Zodwa wami. Love you babes."

@busimhl wished:

"Happy birthday my darl Zodwa Wethu… more blessings, more favour and many many more years full Joy, love & peace."

