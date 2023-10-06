Alicia Keys was mesmerised by a cover of her song, I'm Ready done by a South African artist on TikTok

Idols SA Season 16 contestant Khanyisa Jaceni translated the lyrics to the hit to a smooth isiXhosa piece

Mzansi was beaming with pride, although some netizens believe her delivery was not her best

Alicia Keys has reacted and joined Khanyisa in singing the cover of her hit song 'I'm Ready'. Images: Manny Carabel/WireImage, @khanyisa_jaceni_345/Instagram

American R&B singer Alicia Keys was found swooning over Spotify-accredited Amapiano star Khanyisa Jaceni's cover of her hit song, I'm Ready.

Alicia Keys duets Khanyisa Jaceni's cover of I'm Ready

The cover posted on Jaceni's TikTok account last year finally made its way to the Fallin' star recently, and she dueted the song, which was sung in isiXhosa in disbelief of the talent.

Twitter user @paballo_maseko reshared the video on her timeline and captioned it:

"Not Alicia Keys duetting Khanyisa Jaceni."

Watch the beautiful moment in the video below:

Social media reacts to Alicia Keys and Khanyisa Jaceni's TikTok duet

Tweeps were proud of the TikTok sensation and former Idols SA Season 16 contestant, who recently dropped a new song titled Homecoming on her 28th birthday. Some commenters felt it wasn't her best performance:

@Kay_Xcel realised:

"We have so many good female vocalists in SA. We sometimes don't give them enough credit."

@NgomaneHebert said:

"Such a beautiful voice."

@buhlebamashasha agreed:

"What a voice! Angelic! Wow!"

@tumeloditle noticed:

"Khanyisa recorded this video last year in May and Alicia Keys responds now. When the time is right I will make it happen."

@LaraboGee was proud:

"No one can tell us about music in this country."

@MD_puresuccess was impressed:

"I’m struck by how she translated the song… what a delivery."

@RenamileM was not impressed:

"Let’s be honest bafethu. Yes its Alicia Keys. Shout out to that. But haiy, akwenzi. No vex."

@MushiCeasar agreed:

"We just gotta be honest like really."

