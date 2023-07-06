Khanyisa Jaceni has made a huge announcement regarding a major deal she bagged with a global streaming platform

The Amapiano sensation has been collecting win after win, and her career is on an upward trajectory

Fans and fellow industry colleagues congratulated the singer and performer after she shared the exciting news

Congratulations to Khanyisa Jaceni for bagging a gig with Spotify!

Khanyisa has been announced as the Spotify Equal Africa ambassador for the month of July. Image: @iam_khanyi95

The Amapiano singing sensation made the announcement on her social media platforms.

Khanyisa honoured to be part of the moving Amapiano train

Taking to her Instagram page, Khanyisa said she was grateful to be included in the group of Amapiano stars who are able to take the genre to the world.

This was after Spotify named her July's Equal Africa Ambassador.

"What a time to be alive! So Spotify has chosen me as their #EQUALAfrica ambassador! What an honour as an AmaPiano artist I feel like I’m part of the movement where Piano is taken to the World!"

Fans congratulate Khanyisa on her major milestone

"Congratulations, Khanyi, you deserve it."

"Love this for you."

"Khupuka."

"Congrats my baby!!!

"Semhle. That cover suits you."

"Listen."

"Congrats Khanyiii."

"Congratulations."

"Love it."

Khanyisa makes Ntando Duma emotional as she purchases her first car

According to The South African, Khanyisa purchased her first car, a Mercedes Benz car.

She shared a video of her en route to the dealership, where her friend Ntando Duma is also with her.

Duma can be seen getting emotional and even commented on her video that she would cry again.

"I cried again. Og my God."

Khanyisa celebrates receiving Wiz Khalifa's stamp of approval as he jams to Zula Zula

Briefly News previously reported that Khanyisa Jaceni celebrated receiving Wiz Khalifa's stamp of approval as he jammed to her hit song Zula Zula.

On the song, Khanyisa Jaceni worked with fellow Yanos artists Focalistic and Villosoul.

She posted a video clip of the American rapper vibing to her song, and fans congratulated her.

