Amapiano and TikTok star Khanyisa Jaceni is celebrating her 28th birthday by releasing a new single titled Homecoming

Khanyisa expressed her gratitude for another year of life on her Instagram page, emphasizing the significance of the song in celebrating her birthday

Fans and followers flooded her social media with heartfelt birthday wishes and messages of admiration for her remarkable journey and talent

Amapiano and TikTok sensation Khanyisa Jaceni is celebrating her trip around the sun in style. The amapiano star shared that she is dropping a new single to mark her 28th birthday.

Khanyisa releases new music on her birthday

Khanyisa Jaceni is a gift that keeps on giving. The star had her fans and followers jumping with joy when she revealed that she is releasing a new single titled Homecoming on her 28th birthday.

Taking to her Instagram page, the hitmaker explained to her followers that Homecoming talks about how she is returning home after leaving to search for greener pastures. She wrote:

"So today is my Birthday and I decided to share the homecoming song specifically today because it’s about celebrating life and the journey it has been. I'm Grateful for yet another year bandla! Enkosi Bawo! UkuThembeka Kwa Nkulunkulu for me. I could go in and on but let’s just keep it at HOMECOMING SONG for now! BOTTOMLINE IS THAT IT'S MY BEFDAY!!!”

Fans celebrate Khanyisa on her birthday

Khanyisa Jaceni's fans and followers did not miss the chance to celebrate her special day. They headed to her page to share heartwarming birthday tributes.

@dbngogo said:

"You are my favorite come up story. Delayed and most certainly not denied. Everyday you outdo yourself. I hope you have a fantastic birthday mama ❤️"

@tendai_z_w commented:

"Happy birthday lm glad we share the same birthday ❤️"

@raizor_steezy added:

"Happy birthday "

@priscy_ll noted:

"❤️ Happy birthday Sthandwa."

@refilwemodiselle commented:

"Happy birthday little Sis. Today one can safely say everything is baked here “Bakwa la” It’s been beautiful to watch you blossom. May God continue to light your way because of your genuine spirit ✨. Love all of it for you. Happy birthday sweets @iam_khanyi95 ♥️✨️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

