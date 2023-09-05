Gogo Maweni celebrated her birthday like the star she is with many lavish festivities and expensive gifts

The reality television star pulled out all the stops from buying a new Porsche, walking with lions, shopping up a storm at Gucci and of course her trending party

The party that has left tongues wagging screamed luxury from the Gucci-themed cake, the expensive drinks at the table and the guests' designer outfits

Gogo Maweni made sure her birthday left a mark in Mzansi as the Izangoma Zodumo star went all out to celebrate her new age.

Gogo Maweni celebrated her birthday with a Gucci-themed birthday party. Image: @dr_maweni

Gogo Maweni shuts down birthday celebrations with a party

Popular Mzansi sangoma and media personality Gogo Maweni has been in celebratory mode for a few days. The stunner who turned 37 on 29 August celebrated like the queen she is.

Gogo Maweni's fans have been glued to their phones waiting to see how she is celebrating her new age, and it's safe to say the queen of bling did not disappoint.

She started off by sharing stunning snaps from her birthday shoot. The star then revealed she bought a brand-new Porsche. She didn't end there, she also shared pictures while walking a pride of lions. Many thought she was done with the birthday celebrations but she came through with another lavish celebration.

Taking to her Instagram timeline, Gogo Maweni shared a glimpse of her Gucci-themed birthday party. If the video circulating is to be believed, the party screamed luxury with a Gucci-themed cake and the guests also rocked designer fits.

Fans react to Gogo Maweni's lavish birthday party

Social media users have already crowned Gogo Maweni the queen of birthday celebrations. Many admitted that the star pulled out all the stops for her special day.

@simphiwe.majola said:

"My gorgeous Darling ❤️!!!"

@beautifulgifts added:

"Life is Gucci babe ❤️"

@alicia_skin_solution_midrand commented:

"Last night was littest"

@zee_the_author noted:

"Gucci babys"

Gogo Maweni starts birthday celebrations with 6 romantic-themed pictures: “Cheers to a fantastic year ahead”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that reality star Lee-Ann Makopo-Mgube, popularly known as Gogo Maweni, starts a new trip around the sun today. As always, the traditional doctor celebrated herself luxuriously.

The glamorous sangoma posted six stunning pictures on her social networks. She was clad in a red ballroom gown and had a bottle of champagne and two full bouquets of red roses as props.

