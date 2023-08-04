Zodwa Wabantu has allegedly been banned from entering Lesotho, according to a letter circulating social media

The statement says that Zodwa's exotic dancing in skimpy clothing is the reason for her being unwelcome, adding that the country is big on public decency

Netizens have reacted in support of this decision, with some saying South Africa should follow suit

Zodwa Wabantu accepting gigs in Lesotho might be a thing of the past. If their viral letter is anything to go by, the star might be barred from entering the country.

Zodwa Wabantu may soon be banned from performing in Lesotho for similar reasons why she's also unwelcome in Malawi. Image: @zodwalibram

Lesotho bars Zodwa Wabantu from performing in the country, claims she promotes public indecency

In a letter shared by @AdvoBarryRoux, the Lesotho government threatened to deny Zodwa Wabantu entry into the country.

"Zodwa is known to perform without wearing anything decent in public, the behaviour which amounts to public indecency."

They continue to quote a section from their constitution which states that people who intend to offend other public members by their indecent behaviour would be committing a crime.

"We are not prepared to wait until a crime is committed."

Netizens react to the letter, some in support of the decision and others poking holes in the statement

Commenting on AdvoBarryRoux's tweet, netizens had this to say:

@db_Mk21 said:

"We don't play games on this side."

@Tsitso_mopheme said:

"I wish we were more serious when it comes to real issues."

@Limpooi17 said:

"And SA still endorses this nonsense of freedom and everything… I need to relocate to Lesotho."

@khazamula37 said:

"This is what real countries do."

@PrincessSkhu said:

"They didn't beat around the bush, shame, I love them for that. But bad for Zodwa and those who were so ready to see her."

@Vusijoshua said:

"These are countries that value their hard-earned democracy."

@YhuHaiSana said:

"Respect to Lesotho, I love countries that don't tolerate nonsense."

@2Ate1 said:

"But this letter, are they saying that if you're not a Christian, you don't have morals since the denial of entry is about Christian morals."

Zodwa Wabantu reacts to being banned from entering Malawi

This wouldn't be the first time Zodwa Wabantu has been banned from entering a country. Zodwa was banned from entering Malawi and she said she was upset by this decision.

Zodwa said:

"I'm so upset… heartbroken, actually. I was looking forward to visiting the country, meeting the people and seeing the culture. I'm an entertainer, I just make people happy… I haven't killed anyone."

Somizi banned from Zimbabwe and Zambia because of being unapologetically gay

In a previous report by Briefly News, Somizi Mhlongo was banned from Zimbabwe and Zambia for being openly gay.

In 2019, he shared that he was banned from entering Zambia. Somizi expressed disappointment and said he felt sorry for the gay people in the country.

