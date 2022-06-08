Zodwa Wabantu was allegedly denied entry into Malawi after she was booked to perform at an event in the country on 10 June

A letter from a government official making rounds on social media suggests that the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star was banned because of the nature of her performances

Social media users have weighed in on the matter with mixed views, and some are applauding the government of Malawi for not compromising on their morality

Controversial South African dancer and reality television star Zodwa Libram, popularly known as Zodwa Wabantu, is trending for all the wrong reasons once again.

Zodwa Wabantu was reportedly prohibited from performing in Malawi because of her steamy dances. Image: Getty Images and @zodwalibram

The raunchy dancer was allegedly denied entry into Malawi due to the nature of her performances. This is not the first time the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star was denied entry into an African country. She was also banned from attending a carnival in neighbouring Zimbabwe for the same reasons.

According to a letter from a government official dated 6 June, the Malawian government said the South African dancer was not cleared to perform in the country. The letter read:

"In processing [Zodwa's] application, the Censorship Board had to review the pictures and videos that are in circulation depicting Zodwa on stage. This Ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audiences.

"In this regard, we write to communicate that this Ministry has not cleared Zodwa Wabantu to perform in Malawi or be part of the event in any other capacity.

"We are requesting your Ministry to enforce the relevant immigration laws so that the artist is prohibited from entering Malawi at the time the event is being hosted."

A letter from a Malawian government official restricting Zodwa Wabantu from entering the country. Image: @MusaKhawula and @zodwalibram

Reacting to a post by Twitter users @AdvoBarryRoux, South Africans shared mixed reactions. Many said the government of Malawi was correct in banning Zodwa from performing in their country.

@litha_7784king said:

"Inappropriate performances are only allowed in South Africa, if I'm right!"

@Shabangunku commented:

"Lol it has nothing to with xenophobia but everything to do with morals, some countries does not Condon such immoral behaviour."

