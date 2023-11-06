Who are Molly Ringwald's husband and ex-husband? Everything to know

Molly Ringwald is an American actress best recognised for acting roles in productions, which include Sixteen Candles, Pretty in Pink, The Breakfast Club, and For Keeps. During her early years in the entertainment industry, she was dating French writer Valery Lameignere. However, their marriage did not last long. In this regard, who is Molly Ringwald's husband?

Panio Gianopoulos and wife Molly Ringwald posing at the opening night of the new play The Sound Inside on Broadway at Studio 54 Theatre in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Molly is married to Green-American writer Panio Gianopoulos. The couple have been married for 22 years, and their union was blessed with three children, from which their eldest, Mathilda, has taken a keen interest in following her mother's career path.

Panio's profile summary and bio

Full name Panio Gianopoulos Gender Male Date of birth 7 July 1975 Age 48 years old as of 2023 Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Boston, Massachusetts, United States of America Current residence New York, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Greek Sexuality Heterosexual Height in feet 5 feet 8 inches Eye colour Brown Hair colour Salt and pepper Marital status Married Spouse Molly Ringwald Children Mathilda, Adele, Roman Occupation Writer, editor, actor Net worth $950,000 Social media Instagram Facebook Twitter

Molly Ringwald's husband

Molly is married to Panio Gianopoulos, a Greek-American writer and editor she met in a self-defense class. Although the exact year they met is unknown, it is mentioned that they shared an instant connection after meeting each other.

Her husband, whom she has been married to for over two decades, has authored books that have won the Best-Seller title.

Molly Ringwald's ex-husband

Before marrying her husband Panio, Molly married French writer Valery Lameignere, who gained popularity because of his short-lived marriage to the actress. Molly and Valery exchanged wedding vows in a private ceremony attended by close friends and family on July 28, 1999.

Is Molly Ringwald still married?

The Bad Things actress is still married to her husband, Panio Gianopoulos. On February 2 2023, she took to Instagram to celebrate her 22nd anniversary with a photo of her and Panio captioned, "Today, the getaway car and I are together 22 years! Happy anniversary to us! Three kids, three dogs, one cat and a lot of love. Best decision I ever made. Here's to 22 more, at least."

Who is Molly Ringwald in a relationship with?

Molly is in a relationship with her husband, Panio, whom she dated for four years before agreeing to marry him.

Molly Ringwald and husband Panio Gianopoulos at the opening night party for the new musical Bob & Carol & Ted & Alice at Green Fig Urban Eatery in New York City. Photo: Bruce Glikas

Panio Gianopoulos's children

Panio is a father of three children he shares with his wife. His firstborn daughter, Mathilda, is 20 years old, while his twins, Adele and Roman, are 14 years old. Besides a few snaps they have shared online, Panio and his wife only share little information about their children.

Panio Gianopoulos' written work

The infamous author has written novels and books that explore different themes and writing styles. In his stories, the characters he writes about display extreme traits such that they are either volatile or sadists.

Some of his known written pieces include Luxury, A Familiar Beast, How To Get Into Our House and Where We Keep the Money.

How much is Molly Ringwald's husband worth?

Her husband is worth $950,000 from his writing career. His on-screen work, which has equally contributed to his worth, includes appearances in films like Author: The JT LeRoy Story (2016), The Cult of JT LeRoy (2014), and a TV show, The Secret Life of the American Teenager (2013).

When did Molly Ringwald have a baby?

Molly had her first child, Mathilda, in 2003 when she was 35. 20-year-old Mathilda has taken after her mother with her interest in having a career in the entertainment industry.

Molly Ringwald, eldest daughter Mathilda Ereni Gianopoulos and husband Panio Gianopoulos, at the Freedom Concert at the Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, California. Photo: David Livingston

Source: Getty Images

She is set to make her official acting debut in 2023 in Michael Showalter's film The Idea of You, where she will be playing a supporting role.

Molly Ringwald's husband, Panio Gianopoulos, has been married to his wife for 22 years. He has ensured to be a great father and husband to his children and wife, Molly. His writing continues to bag the best accolades in various categories.

