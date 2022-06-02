Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters are holding a prayer meeting to offer support to him at his Nkandla homestead

The prayer day is being held following the increasing legal challenges that Zuma faces after his ANC ally , Musa Cebekhulu, was elected in a key position

, ANC branches in the Musa Dladla region will fight against those who continue to “undermine and humiliate” Zuma

KWAZULU-NATAL - Supporters of the former president are offering support in the form of prayer for Jacob Zuma on Thursday 2 June. Following the mountain of legal challenges that the former president is facing, supporters hope to give him strength.

Zuma took centre stage in the political climate of the country once again after his ally from the African National Congress Musa Dladla region in KwaZulu-Natal, Musa Cebekhulu, was elected in a key position during a conference.

Supporters of former president Jacob Zuma will hold a prayer meeting in Nkandla following his ally, Musa Cebekhulu's election to a key position in KZN. Image: Jerome Delay/Pool/AFP

The recently elected regional chairperson, Musa Cebekhulu, said in an interview with The Witness that ANC branches in the Musa Dladla region will fight against those who continue to “undermine and humiliate” Zuma. The event will also be held to show support for the former president.

A few weeks ago, the regional leadership began a process to allow the ANC to offer support to Zuma during his court appearances.

The founder of the eThekwini Community Church, Bishop Vusi Dube, told IOL that the prayer day is a warning to those who think Msholozi is alone. He added that Zuma still is the best president South Africa ever had. During the interview, he said the purpose of the prayer is to stand in solidarity during a time of persecution by law.

SA divided on the prayer meeting

Some South Africans are backing former president Jacob Zuma, while others are calling for his arrest:

@ChepapeD said:

“Even God won't respond. They will have to appeal multiple times.”

@clinty10111 wrote:

“Can they also pray for the people of the country who are still suffering under the ANC.”

@shange_mduduzi commented:

“The way it takes them long in prosecuting President Zuma it shows that they have no case against him they will never win in the end! Even their intention about this case won't benefit them in the end!”

Rajiv Singh posted:

“And what about all the others that have been prosecuted for crimes that they had committed, should we pray for them as well? At least they were "man" enough to face the courts.”

Grace Land said:

“Zuma and his thieving followers are heathens!”

Ash Dhunrajah posted:

“Please let us all remember baba Jacob during these trying times, keep him in your prayers, one of the greatest leaders of Africa.”

Vicky Chitradow added:

“Let’s hope he serves his jail term. God knows how his greed for money and power has crippled South Africa. Please God let justice prevail. We wish him a very long jail term.”

Free Jacob Zuma movement gives Government 14 days to address issues that sparked protests

In a related matter, Briefly News also reported former president Jacob Zuma's supporters have promised to keep protesting until Zuma is released from prison. The campaign gave the government 14 days to address the issues that sparked the chaotic and devastating protests.

Besides the release of Zuma, the campaign wants Government to address unemployment and inequality in South Africa.

