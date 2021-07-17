Free Jacob Zuma Gives Government 14 Days To Address Issues That Sparked Protests

The Free Zuma campaign has promised to continue protesting until the former president is released from prison

They have given the government 14 days to address the issues that sparked the protests which include high unemployment in inequality

The violent protests saw South Africa plunged into a week of chaotic destruction as angry mobs took to the streets looting and demanding Zuma's release

Former president Jacob Zuma's supporters have promised to keep protesting until Zuma is released from prison.

The campaign gave the government 14 days to address the issues that sparked the chaotic and devastating protests.

Carl Niehaus said that the Free Zuma movement would not stop until the former president is released from prison. Photo credit: Carl Niehaus

Besides the release of Zuma, the campaign wants the government to address unemployment and inequality in South Africa.

The Mail & Guardian reported that in addition, the movement wants the government to withdraw all charges against Zuma related to the arms deal.

Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) spokesperson Carl Niehaus made this promise on Friday during an online press conference on LoveWorldSat, an online news platform.

However, the tone of the protests seems to have changed as Niehaus promised that the protests would be peaceful and within the confines of the law according to TimesLIVE.

“But we will not cease and stop until President Zuma is released,” he said.

