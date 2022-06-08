Controversial South African dancer and socialite Zodwa Wabantu made headlines after she was banned from entering Malawi

According to the letter by a Malawian government official, the country's authorities denied Zodwa entry because of the nature of her performances

Responding to the matter, the Zodwa Wabantu Uncensored star said she was upset because she was looking forward to visiting the country

Zodwa Wabantu has been trending on social media following reports that the star was banned from attending an event in Malawi due to her raunchy performances.

Zodwa Wabantu has spoken out after being banned from entering and performing in Malawi. Image: @zodwalibram

Source: Instagram

A letter by a Malawian government official stated that the nature of the South African dancer's performances did not go well with their morals. Part of the statement read:

"This Ministry has noted that Zodwa has built her career and fame around morally degrading stage acts which include flaunting her nudity to audiences.

"In this regard, we write to communicate that this Ministry has not cleared Zodwa Wabantu to perform in Malawi or be part of the event in any other capacity.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

"We are requesting your Ministry to enforce the relevant immigration laws so that the artist is prohibited from entering Malawi at the time the event is being hosted."

Zodwa Wabantu reacted to the issue by saying she was heartbroken, reports The South African. The reality television star told the publication that the decision was like a slap in the face as she was looking forward to visiting the African country and learning more about their culture. She said:

"I'm so upset…heartbroken actually. I was looking forward to visiting the country, meeting the people and seeing the culture. I'm an entertainer, I just make people happy…I haven't killed anyone."

SK Khoza’s ex Ayanda Hlongwane speaks out, says his alleged mistreatment led to their break up and miscarriage

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Ayanda Hlongwane has broken her silence about her tumultuous relationship with actor, SK Khoza. The stunning dentist and the thespian broke up a while back after she accused him of physically abusing her.

The stunner took to social media to share her side of the story after the former The Queen star shared his side of the story during an IG Live interview with TT Mbha recently.

Taking to Instagram, the stunner shared screenshots of old messages between her and SK. She also shared snaps of herself while she was allegedly physically abused by the star.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News