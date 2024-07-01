Cyan Boujee recently showed off her figure after undergoing gastric sleeve surgery

The controversial YouTuber had Mzansi gagging over her stunning figure and flawless face card

But some netizens criticised Cyan for going under the knife, saying she was too young for such procedures

Photos of Cyan Boujee's new body had social media buzzing. Images: cyan.boujee24

Cyan Boujee is feeling herself after her gastric sleeve surgery, and decided to show netizens what a few thousands can get you.

Cyan Boujee flaunts post-surgery body

Our girl, Cyan Boujee, is enjoying her new body after going under the knife, and she couldn't help but show it off.

Taking to her Instagram page, the DJ/ content creator shared a new photo dump flaunting her famous curves in a black jumpsuit.

Cyan rocked cornrow braids, dainty accessories, a Louis Vuitton handbag, and, of course, her makeup-free face card that never declines:

Mzansi weighs in on Cyan Boujee's photos

Netizens can't get enough of sesi Cyan's flawless face card and stunning figure:

Lord_BLSSNG said:

"You can't hate on this face card."

Brooklyn_Boo wrote:

"What a stunning girl."

BuhleDMahlangu was stunned:

"Oh, she’s such a gorgeous girl!"

OfficialPalesaM posted:

"Money well spent!"

Meanwhile, some netizens threw shade at Cyan for going under the knife, with some saying it was unnecessary:

ekralc22 said:

"Nowadays, the girls are doing so many surgeries, and they're just in their twenties."

FreeThugMan judged Cyan:

"She would be my crush if I didn’t know it took surgeries to look like this."

ApheleleJody wrote:

"Cyan is the busiest girl trying to have a perfect body, that time she's not even 25 yet. I wonder what she will be like at 35."

Victori98500419 posted:

"I don't know. I feel like her natural body was really tea; this is still giving botched, and the weight loss is unnoticeable."

Cyan Boujee flaunts her man

