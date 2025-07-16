A Limpopo couple added a unique twist to their wedding ceremony by having their wedding rings delivered by a drone

The drone delivery was executed flawlessly, with the rings being carefully lowered in an impressive manner, drawing gasps and cheers from the guests

The video of the drone delivery has sparked praise and admiration online, with many applauding the couple's creativity and bold decision to blend tradition with modern innovation

A Limpopo couple took their wedding to new heights literally when they had their wedding rings delivered by drone, creating a memorable moment that wowed guests and viewers online.

A couple in Limpopo impressed their guests and online viewers with the delivery of their wedding rings. Image: @thobejanethemc

Source: TikTok

The high-tech twist added a dramatic flair to the ceremony, blending tradition with modern innovation, and the crowd was very impressed, along with online viewers. The video was shared by @thobejanethemc on TikTok on 16 July 2025, which continues to make rounds online.

Rings delivered by drone during Limpopo wedding

In a now-viral clip, the rings are seen being carried in by a drone, gently floating above the couple as everyone watches in anticipation. The drone, decorated with a bright pink string, lowered the rings carefully into the groom's hands. With precision, the groom took off the ring meant for his bride, and the woman also cut off the pink string attached to her man's ring. The moment was executed flawlessly, drawing gasps and cheers from the guests.

Spectators online and at the venue were left in awe, praising the creativity behind the drone delivery. Some social media users called it a "next-level move," while others applauded the couple for adding a unique, futuristic element to their big day.

Many people in the comments joked that this might set a new standard for wedding ring deliveries, urging future couples to start thinking outside the box.

The use of drones in weddings isn’t new globally, but it’s still a rare sight in Mzansi, especially in smaller towns. This Limpopo couple’s bold choice has now inspired many to consider mixing tech and tradition for that unforgettable “I do” moment.

Watch the video below:

SA reacts to Limpopo couple's wedding

The online community took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Limpopo couple's wedding rings being delivered by a drone, saying:

Baby Bear89 said:

"Beautiful."

Hlengiwe Vezi added:

"Wow, love is a beautiful thing."

Mavee replied:

"Oh, I love this."

Cavin Mpuzi expressed:

"This is beautiful… haters will comment somehow because their partners are far from marrying them."

Jilproductionssa stated:

"Nice. Love is beautiful."

Losing Fats replied:

"People from my paternal side can put something in the rings for a failing relationship."

Coachadelin1 commented:

"Wow, this is beautiful. Congratulations, and God bless your union."

A couple in Limpopo wowed their guests and online viewers with their wedding ring delivery. Image: @thobejanethemc

Source: TikTok

3 Briefly News wedding articles

A groom became emotional during his wedding speech as he reflected on the journey he and his wife had shared since high school.

An elderly couple looked stunning as they married at Home Affairs, a ceremony that melted the hearts of many social media users.

A 40-year-old groom marrying his 60-year-old bride shared what he loves the most about her, highlighting how she differed from women his age.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News