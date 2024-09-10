Nonku Williams recently stepped out to show off her look, draped in designer clothing

The reality TV star flaunted her Louis Vuitton and Gucci outfit and sparked mixed reactions online

While some netizens admired Nonku's style, others criticised her look and cosmetic surgery

Nonku Williams entered the new week in a Louis Vuitton and Gucci outfit. Images: nonku_williams

Netizens debated over Nonku Williams' style after the reality TV star showed off her Louis Vuitton and Gucci outfit.

Nonku Williams steps out in designer

Reality TV personality, Nonku Williams, never misses an opportunity to share an outfit of the day (OOTD) photo, and this time, she was draped in designer.

A lover of the finer things in life, the Real Housewives of Durban star stepped out in a cute Louis Vuitton and Gucci outfit for the cold weather.

She kept things neutral, wearing black leggings paired with a beige turtleneck and Gucci scarf. She cinched her waist with a Gucci figure belt and completed the look with Louis Vuitton boots and bags.

Twitter (X) user Musa Khawula shared Nonku's photo, which received over 10K Instagram likes from followers who gave the look a literal thumbs-up:

Mzansi reacts to Nonku Williams' outfit

Netizens showed love to Nonku and admired her style:

mbatha_nosisa said:

"I’m in love with your wardrobe! Everything you wear suits you perfectly."

thelizprins wrote:

"Beautiful, darling, all ready for business."

nandz.5 was stunned:

"No man, Nonks, is there something that doesn't look super good on you?"

yours_trulypam posted:

"You are always on point, and your dress sense is amazing."

Meanwhile, others criticised Nonku's look and cosmetic surgery:

DominicDeSavio said:

"Tacky as hell."

iMama_Le_1111 was curious:

"Are those things even real?"

ChrisEcxel102 bashed Nonku:

"She makes expensive brands look cheap."

Mphoyentle_ dragged Nonku for using filters:

"She has got to let go of the FaceApp."

Nonku Williams helps needy family

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nonku Williams' kind gesture when she gave a new home to a needy family.

Her act of kindness sparked mixed reactions from netizens, with some claiming that Nonku had some tricks up her sleeve.

