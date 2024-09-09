Radio presenter Thando Thabethe visited a wine farm just recently, and she shared new pictures

Mzansi roasted the personality, saying she let her intrusive thoughts take over as the photos were raunchy

Netizens were taken aback by the pictures, with many people saying she should set a good example

Thando Thabethe stirred controversy with her latest social media posts. The radio personality and actress had some fun with a statue at an unnamed wine farm, sparking chaos online.

Thando's new raunchy pictures spark uproar

Award-winning actress Thando Thabethe went to a wine farm just recently, and she captured some of the moments and shared them on Instagram.

Thabethe wore a chilled cream-white outfit with a curly weave and gold shades. She looked stunning as she sipped on some wine and decided to let her intrusive thoughts win when she posed next to a statue.

"I ain't wining," she captioned the post.

South Africa drags Thando Thabethe

Netizens had a field day with Thando's photos, saying she should ease down on sharing raunchy photos.

Others lauded her quirky and fun side, while others called her out, saying she should set a good example.

motheo.moja said:

"Intrusive thoughts won there by F5."

ziphoramashenge_sukazi said:

"I blame the wine."

ntsika.dayi laughed:

"Wine will make you do naughty things."

@MalumeRichie added:

"I don’t know why I expected beta from her, I'm disappointed in myself."

@moflavadj said:

"There must be a lot of wine in that sack."

@TheGeopol joked:

"There must be something in the wine SA women are consuming, this ain’t normal behavior."

@2022AFRICA said:

"Somethings are just meant to stay on your phone and never be shared to the public."

