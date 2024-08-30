Pearl Thusi recently attempted to speak Sesotho in a hilarious video with her friends

The actress-turned-DJ mumbled something in what sounded like Sesotho, but sadly, not everyone found it funny

Mzansi was not as impressed with Pearl's video, with others claiming that she probably knows West African languages better

Pearl Thusi's attempt at speaking Sesotho was dragged online. Images: pearlthusi

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi made a hilarious attempt at speaking Sesotho, but her efforts were met with criticism online.

Pearl Thusi speaks Sesotho

Pearl Thusi had her friends in stitches when she tried to switch to a different South African language in a hilarious video.

The Queen Sono actress attempted to speak Sesotho with her mates, who teased her about how she spoke the language and pronounced the words.

In a video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, Pearl is seen seated at a table talking to someone who isn't in view of the camera before the cameraman asks her to say something in Sesotho, and the actress made a hilarious attempt:

Mzansi weighs in on Pearl Thusi's video

Eish, it looks like not everyone found Pearl's attempt amusing, and bashed her for not knowing South African languages.

The outrage was sparked by her support for Chidimma Adetshina, where netizens criticised her for her lack of patriotism:

Inenekazi1 said:

"Ask her to speak Nigerian, and she'd be fluent."

I_Know_Ball4K was disappointed:

"Chasing 40 but can't speak one word in Sotho?"

Natty3_LFC asked:

"Can't she keep quiet?"

R_mashesha32 dragged Pearl:

"Sies. But she can speak Jollof in tongues."

KagisoBishop1 was concerned:

"What happened to her? It seems like she is taking substances that we can't mention!"

MissLihleM wrote:

"She’s really not likeable, hey."

Reason previews Pearl Thusi's song

In more Pearl Thusi updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to Reason teasing one of the actress' unreleased songs.

Mzansi gave the preview a huge thumbs-up, and couldn't wait to hear the track in its entirety:

sweazy_given said:

"Yooooo, whoever hates this song, hates their mother. You are a woman of many talents. God bless you!"

Source: Briefly News