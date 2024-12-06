South African musician Sjava appreciated his fans and thanked them for their immense support

This was after he was named Most Streamed Artist on Spotify SA 2024, saying he always does his best to deliver quality music

The musician appreciated his fans for always streaming his music and for ensuring he is always at the top

South African singer Sjava penned an appreciative letter to his fans following his massive achievements on the Spotify charts.

Sjava named most streamed artist in SA

After Spotify Wrapped released its numbers for 2024, Sjava was given his flowers for being the Most Streamed Artist on Spotify SA 2024. Following this achievement, Sjava appreciated his fans and said he spends sleepless nights making quality music for them.

"I spend sleepless nights writing, perfecting my pen. Some people would even say I have stress just because I go around speaking to myself, but they do not know that I am writing music.

"If you want these results, invest in your writing because, at the end of the day, it's all about what you are saying. You need to say something for me to go listen to you. The question will always be UTHINI??????"

Sjava thanks Ruff, his music producer

In continuing his lengthy message, Sjava said he appreciates people who listen and share his music, saying he will continue to deliver nothing but quality tunes.

"Drake is number 1 in the world simply because we can all hear what he is saying. I appreciate everyone who appreciates my writing and my music. I will make sure to respect you guys every time when I release music because I can assure you it will be quality music.

"Ruff, thank you for your world-class production, your guidance and for telling me if I missed a song. And for all the sleepless nights making sure I sound good Ngiyabonga nkabi."

Big Zulu teaches Sjava how to drive his McLaren

In a previous report from Briefly News, Big Zulu recently bought a new McLaren, and for Sjava's birthday, he taught his friend how to drive the new sleek car.

Mzansi admired their brotherhood and also wished Sjava a happy birthday.

