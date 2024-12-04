South African rapper Big Zulu has reacted to haters on social media who accused him of using black magic

This comes after he bought his sleek McLaren and flaunted it all over social media, as well as his successes

His fans assured him that haters will always try to overshadow the God-intended blessings with their accusations

Big Zulu has responded to trolls accusing him of using a snake to gain fortune.

Source: Instagram

Is Big Zulu using dark magic? Rapper responds

Big Zulu has posted a scathing message on Instagram in response to the unsavoury allegations that he has engaged in "ukuthwala." According to qualified traditional healer Gogo Shozi, ukuthwala is mainly the act of using an animal to gain fortune.

She told Briefly News that some people engage in this dangerous act without being equipped with the facts and consequences of entering into this "spiritual agreement." She described it as an "easy way out" for some, but things can backfire tremendously.

Now, Big Zulu recently purchased a flashy McLaren and flaunted it all over social media. Peeps quickly jumped to conclusions, saying he had a snake, but quickly poured cold water on this claim.

In a post written in IsiZulu, Big Zulu stated:

"Things are tough, Nkabi Nation. Many of you saw me struggle, day and night, trying to create a better life for myself and my family. Through my efforts, what God has blessed me with and my ancestors, my success has been plagued by rumours and hate.

"People say 'Zulu has a snake', 'Zulu is going to die' and whatnot. There are videos on TikTok where people are dragging my name. All of this is happening because I am successful. But this is what I want you guys to know: all that is happening to me is not because of me, but it is because of God. He knows where my life will end up. So, you can create all of these videos saying I am going to die, relax, I am not shaken at all."

Big Zulu thanks his supporters

The rapper gave his followers their flowers for never leaving his side and always sticking by him.

"I am thankful and grateful for all that God has given me and my ancestors. Because of them, I am witnessing my success and am also able to help other people become successful. Thank you to my supporters, you guys have never left my side. Even during the difficult times and the great times, you have stuck by me. Thank you, guys. Jealousy is inherited by dogs," he concluded.

See the post here.

His fans showed him love and affirmed him that his hard work is paying off:

ladydu_sa responded:

"This is what happens when you break generational curses; it shakes the devil, Don't be sad, don't give up. Face him so he can see that has no place in your life."

samke2.0 reacted:

"God knows that's all that matters, ease! You have done a lot for the generations to come. You have done things people aren't familiar with. Enjoy it, buti."

kool_outie said:

"We, as the black nation, are cursed, and nobody is coming to save us. Jealousy is what drives us."

_mashilob' stated:

"The bigger the dream the bigger the challenges. Your success is inspirational, and I believe there’s more to come. See you at the top, nkabi!"

