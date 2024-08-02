Pearl Thusi is catching some serious smoke after defending Chidimma Adetshina

The actress spoke up for the Miss South Africa contestant and asked Mzansi to back off but was instead labelled an attention-seeker

Mzansi's comments about Pearl were colourful, in which many netizens accused her of using Chidimma for clout

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

Pearl Thusi doubled down on her comments about Chidimma Adetshina after trending on social media. Images: pearlthusi, chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Pearl Thusi is being dragged online after she spoke against the Chidimma Adetshina saga, and was labelled an attention-seeker using the Miss South Africa contestant for clout.

Pearl Thusi reacts after trending on social media

Days after her stance on the Chidimma Adetshina saga, in which she defended the Miss South Africa contestant, Pearl Thusi is catching smoke for apparently using Chichi to gain attention.

Chidimma is facing backlash after Mzansi claimed she wasn't South African enough to compete in the contest; however, Pearl felt otherwise and said Chichi was a South African citizen and deserved a spot in the competition.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

In a new video posted by Twitter (X) user MDN News, the actress was stunned to find out that she was trending on social media for defending Chidimma, with Mzansi bashing her for attempting to be edgy.

In reaction to the backlash, Pearl stood by her statement, saying Chichi was South African and thus deserved to participate in Miss South Africa:

Mzansi reacts to Pearl Thusi's video

Netizens cringed at Pearl's behaviour and accused her of being an attention-seeker:

MashabelaS72797 wrote:

"She's been trying so hard to trend, this one; she thinks we don't see her. Well, finally."

Queen_Tsholo8 said:

"That’s how irrelevant she has become; she even gets excited about trending on Twitter."

NtateWilliams asked:

"Is she not dating anyone? Someone must give her attention, man."

Natty3_LFC claimed:

"She's not fine in the head, this one."

TheRealSmomoh posted:

"She wanted attention nje."

Nota Baloyi backtracks on Chidimma Adetshina

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Nota Baloyi taking back his flirty comments about Chidimma Adetshina.

The music executive claimed that he was joking and now demands that the Miss South Africa contestant be removed from the pageant.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News