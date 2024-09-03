Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina faced backlash in South Africa, which she believes was due to her name, making people question her South African identity

Despite living in SA for 23 years, she was heartbroken by the lack of acceptance, calling the experience horrible

Chidimma also mentioned that behind-the-scenes issues and social media backlash led her to pull out of the Miss SA pageant

Chidimma Adetshina is finally opening up about the backlash she faced in South Africa. The model who was recently crowned Miss Universe Nigeria said the backlash started because of her name.

Chidimma Adetshina talks about facing backlash in SA

Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina thinks her name is the reason why she was many people, though she was not South African enough. She said she was heartbroken that she was not welcome in SA despite living here for 23 years.

According to Sunday World, Chichi said her experience in South Africa was horrible, and she wouldn't wish it on anyone else. She said:

"It was a very horrible experience, and I would not wish it on anybody because I have lived there for 23 years. It is heartbreaking to see that I was not welcomed and accepted."

Chidimma Adetshina on what made her pull out of the Miss SA pageant

The beauty queen also revealed that a lot was going on behind the scenes in addition to the massive social media backlash she was facing. She also touched on the reports that her mother had fake identity documents. However, Chidimma still thinks she is a South African.

"What I do know is that I was born in South Africa, and I am still South African, and I am still proudly Nigerian."

Miss SA Mia Le Roux speaks out after Chidimma Adetshina’s win

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux recently took to social media to congratulate Chidimma Adetshina after she was crowned the Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday.

Chidimma Adetshina made headlines and charted social media trends after winning the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. The 23-year-old model's journey to the top was not an easy one. Chichi had to pull out of the Miss SA race following questions about her eligibility to compete.

