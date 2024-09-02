Mia Le Roux congratulated Chidimma Adetshina on winning Miss Universe Nigeria via Instagram, expressing excitement to compete alongside her in Mexico this November

Chidimma Adetshina, who previously withdrew from the Miss SA race due to eligibility concerns, made headlines after her Miss Universe Nigeria win

Mia Le Roux had earlier defended Chidimma, stating she did not deserve the social media backlash and praising her as a phenomenal and powerful individual

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux recently took to social media to congratulate Chidimma Adetshina after she was crowned the Miss Universe Nigeria on Saturday.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux has reacted to Chidimma Addetshina's win. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images and BENSON IBEABUCHI/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Mia Le Roux congratulates Chidimma Adetshina

Chidimma Adetshina made headlines and charted social media trends after winning the Miss Universe Nigeria crown. The 23-year-old model's journey to the top was not an easy one. Chichi had to pull out of the Miss SA race following questions about her eligibility to compete.

Taking to her Instagram stories after Chichi's historic win, Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux congratulated her and expressed excitement that they would compete in the Miss Universe pageant scheduled for Mexico in November. She wrote:

"Congratulations on your win @chichi_vanessa! I will see you in Mexico"

Miss SA Mia Le Roux congratulated Chidimma Adetshina. Image: @mialerouxx

Source: Instagram

Mia Le Roux previously defended Chidimma Adetshina

There was never bad blood between the Miss SA contestants and Chidimma Adetshina. Mia Le Roux broke her silence about Chidimma's controversial saga in an interview soon after being crowned. The model defended Chichi, saying the backlash she faced on social media was unfair. She said:

"It was extremely hard for us because each one of us personally knows and loves Chichi. We truly believe that she did not deserve it, as we know she’s phenomenal, powerful, and beautiful in her own right. She deserved her spot on Miss South Africa."

Mzansi acknowledged at Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant was a hot topic after Chidimma Adetshina's entry. The controversial beauty queen had to withdraw from Miss South Africa after she was suspected of having a fraudulent South African identity card.

Many South Africans became invested in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, and many voted. South Africans were divided between Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Kwara.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News