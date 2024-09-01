Mzansi Acknowledged at Miss Universe Nigeria Pageant As Host Wonders if Miss Kwara Is South African
- The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant ended with Chidimma Adetshina being crowned the winner
- South Africans were heavily involved in the voting for the Miss Nigeria Universe since Chidimma Adetshina was formerly a Miss SA finalist
- One of the hosts of the Miss Nigeria Universe pageant gave South Africans their flowers for voting in the pageant
The Miss Universe Nigeria pageant was a hot topic after Chidimma Adetshina's entry. The controversial beauty queen had to withdraw from Miss South Africa after she was suspected of having a fraudulent South African identity card.
Many South Africans became invested in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition, and many voted. South Africans were divided between Chidimma Adetshina and Miss Kwara.
Miss Universe Nigeria acknowledges South Africa
In a video by @Ntsakani_M, the host of Miss Universe Nigeria said that there was an online frenzy to get Miss Kwara to win. She said she wonders if the contestant, Ufa Dania, is actually South African. Watch the video below:
SA discusses Miss Universe Nigeria
Online users shared their reactions to the acknowledgement by Miss Universe Nigeria. Read the comments below:
@Pearl_Ndlazi said:
"This is beautiful maan. Well done #SouthAfrica 🇿🇦👊🏾🫶🏿 a nation of winners. It doesn't matter who takes the physical crown tonight, we love seeing women like Ufa taking up space. And as always, SA you did that. Elevated her."
@peacenationone commented:
"This is gold. They can't even mention the sarcasm because it's live TV. But miss Kwara is growing on me. She really looks like the average South African."
@karabeast24 declared:
"Miss Kwara is ours."
@NNkatekOO joked"
"We are the landlords of that pageant."
@Gats_Jr gushed:
"No DNA just RSA."
@Cr7Godbrand bragged:
"That's Nigeria for you. We aren't ungrateful."
SA confident Chidimma Adetshina will win Miss Universe Nigeria
