South Africans have chosen their favourite contestant at the Miss Universe Nigeria competition

Netizens on social media have made it clear that they will be supporting Miss Kwara instead of Chidimma

Many social media users flooded the comment section in support of Miss Kwara

Mzansi support Miss Kwara more than Chidimma. Image: @chichi_vanessa, @RichardSeg65959

The Chidimma and Miss Universe Nigeria continue on social media, and many South Africans have made it clear who they will support throughout the competition.

Mzansi supports Miss Kwara more than Chidimma

Social media has been buzzing since the former Miss SA finalist Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina accepted the offer to join the Miss Universe Nigeria competition after withdrawing from Miss SA.

Recently, many South Africans have shifted their support from Chidimma to Miss Kwara, whose real name is Ufa Dania. The news and gossip page MDNews posted on its Twitter (X) page that Dania received more from Mzansi than Chidimma.

They wrote:

"South Africans shift support to Miss Kwara in Miss Universe Nigeria pageant voting. South Africans have changed their voting preferences in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant, now throwing their support behind Miss Kwara instead of Chidimma Adetshina.

"This adjustment in voting patterns emerged following public discussions on social media, where South Africans articulated their rationale for favouring Miss Kwara. Notably, Adetshina had been leading the pageant with over 8,000 votes before this shift occurred. Miss Kwara, the first plus-sized contestant in the competition, has garnered attention for her resilience in the face of online criticism."

See the post below:

Netizens continue to show Miss Kwara their support

Many South African netizens continued to show Miss Kwara their support on social media. See some of the comments below:

@RichardSeg65959 complimented Miss Kwara:

"Miss Kwara is a beautiful plus size woman who is confident, intelligent and represents natural beauty."

@Martha208930633 wrote:

"Shoving Miss Kwara down their throats by fire by force. Other than that, Miss Kwara is a beautiful soul, she deserves to represent her country."

@Lebona_cabonena commented:

"Nigeria is blessed to have Miss Kwara!"

@Gats_Jr responded:

"The chosen one."

@Twiggli replied:

"It is sad to see Nigerians trolling her when they supported an identity thief. It goes in line with what they’re known for."

@ArnoModd mentioned:

"South Africans can never be serious."

Chris Excel questions Chidimma's age after 10-year-old daughter revealed

In a previous report from Briefly News, people are still trying to figure out the mystery behind Chidimma Adetshina.

The former Miss South Africa finalist saw her name trend again after X blogger Chris Excel questioned her age and that of her daughter, saying something did not add up.

