Chidimma Adetshina's name is still buzzing around on social media as people continue their speculation about her identity

The former Miss South Africa finalist rose to controversial fame after her citizenship was called into question

Chidimma Adetshina has since moved on to compete in Miss Universe Nigeria after withdrawing from Miss South Africa

Chidimma Adetshina still has some people on social media buzzing. South Africans were in uproar after her citizenship was revealed to have been obtained fraudulently when she was a baby.

Chidimma Adetshina became a hot topic again after Chris Excel claimed she has a daughter. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Chidimma Adetshina was subject to tons of vitriol on social media. Most recently, people came to her defense after claims surfaced that she has a child.

Chris Excel starts false rumour about Chidimma Adetshina

In a post, well-known X personality, Chrisexcel, claimed that Chidimma Adetshina had a 10-year-old child. He shared a photo of Chidimma holding a kid. Chidimma had posed for a picture with Kim Akide, the daughter of Nigerian reality TV star Anita Natacha Akide, according to Gistreel. See the post below:

Nigerians defend Chidimma Adetshina

Many people commented on the post saying the post about Chdimma was not true. Online sleuths debunked the claims about Chdimma having a child.

@_amBYRON said:

"That's enough now Chris leave this woman."

@nigerianoise commented:

"Provide concrete evidence that this is her kid."

@Liraconst wrote:

"That's not her child, she was on TACHA'S show last yesterday thats her sister (Tacha's)🤦‍♀️yho lona marr."

@QueenyIle said:

"But this is not her daughter, why the lies , you are jobless Chris and it is stinking."

@NonnyZebra was upset:

"Kim Akide my poor baby, KIM IS NOT CHICHI's child bakithi."

@LegalStepper added:

"Is it Tacha’s niece that they are calling chidinma’s daughter? If I speak on this country and their IQ, Twitter fit ban me o."

Mzansi stunned by interview with Chidimma Adetshina's alleged father

Briefly News previously reported that an interview with Vanessa Chidima Adetshina's alleged father shed light on the Miss South Africa contestant's background and sadly made things worse for her.

As Vanessa Chidimma Adetshina continues to suffer the backlash from South Africans barring her from competing in Miss South Africa, things are only getting worse for the disgraced contestant.

An interview with a man believed to be Vanessa's Nigerian father has surfaced. In it, the man breaks down the family's history and how he came to South Africa.

