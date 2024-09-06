Chidimma Adetshina has seemingly ruled out the possibility of returning to South Africa after she flew to Nigeria

Her controversial win at the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant caused a ruckus online

South Africans were baffled when Chidimma said she was a proudly Nigerian woman and she had been from birth

Chidimma Adetshina has spoken about her proud Nigerian roots, saying she has always known that she was of that nationality.

Chidimma Adetshina said she is proudly Nigerian and might not return to South Africa. Image: @chichi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Is Chidimma South African or Nigerian?

Beauty Queen Chidimma Adetshina might have ruled out the possibility of returning to South Africa. This comes after she flew to Nigeria to compete in the Miss Universe Nigeria beauty pageant.

In a video shared by @Anti_ADOS, Chidimma said she has always known that she is Nigerian and that she is proud of that.

"I always felt Nigerian from the moment that I was born. It is not just because of the opportunity that was presented to me. I think people who know me have seen that I have always embodied that spirit of being a pure, proudly Nigerian woman."

Chidimma also said people should not mistake her for someone who only realised her roots because she won a Nigerian pageant.

Mzansi reacts to Chidimma saying she is Nigerian

Netizens were puzzled when Chidimma said she was a proudly Nigerian woman after she said she was South African. Others are ready to close this chapter.

@CRangataJ asked:

“Pure, proud Nigerian woman, but why enter South African pageants?"

@Arcane_shroom exclaimed:

"South Africans, can we please stop posting about this person? It’s enough!"

@Fit_Mandisa questioned:

"So why did she cause this unnecessary drama entering Miss SA knowing exactly she’s a Nigerian."

@Ayoksy said:

"She is telling you this because Nigeria accepted her. Why can't you all move on? She is with us now?"

@cawanamsebele added:

"Why is she not thanking us for making sure she went back home and won her rightful crown, instead of confusing people that she’s a South African when she feels like it. Now she is a pure Nigerians, does she really understand that."

Chidimma's ID and passport to be taken away

In a previous report from Briefly News, Chidimma Adetshina and her mother's IDs and passports might get revoked by the Department of Home Affairs.

ActionSA wrote a letter to the department questioning how the former Miss SA's mother was able to travel freely to Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News