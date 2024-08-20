The Miss Universe Nigeria organisation has been placed under scrutiny after the recent revelations by Home Affairs

The investigations into Chidimma Adethsina's South African credentials are ongoing, and startling revelations have been brought to light

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela is questioning whether the founders jumped the gun in inviting Chidimma to contest

Miss Universe Nigeria was questioned for inviting Chidimma Adetshina to the competition. Image: @chici_vanessa

All eyes are on the Miss Universe Nigeria organisation following the parliamentary briefing by the Department of Home Affairs.

Miss Universe Nigeria's credibility questioned

After it was revealed that the Hawks would be joining the investigations into Chidimma Adetshina's nationality, the President of the Silverbird Group, which organises Miss Universe Nigeria, was scrutinised.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela fears that the founders may have jumped the gun when they extended an invitation for Chidimma to contest.

"...it appears Mr Guy Murray-Bruce jumped the gun. Chidimma, if still in South Africa, can not travel with her SA documents. The case on the matter is not finalised as Murray-Bruce claimed Chidimma assured him.

"So, either Murray-Bruce was lying or lied to, which then puts motives in question," Phil stated.

Phil questions why Guy Murray did not wait for the investigations to be concluded., and allows Chidimma to go through the proper channels.

"Miss Universe Nigeria failed to exercise due diligence, which taints the competition on merits."

Chidimma's ID to be cancelled

The DHA announced during the briefing that the former Miss SA finalist's ID document would be cancelled. This comes after startling revelations regarding the investigation and how her mother obtained her ID fraudulently were brought to light.

@PSAFLIVE shared a snippet of the briefing:

Mzansi debates Phil Mphela's post

Netizens have relayed their thoughts on this matter, saying Chidimma could have waited for the dust to settle before competing in the contest.

@NGLBM1 replied:

"Girl le yena she can't even take a step back and wait for the dust to settle she so badly wants to be a peagant queen no matter what and she wants it now!"

@ashkalua said:

"For all we know, she might already be in Nigeria by now, most likely her whole family has already skipped the country."

@somuhleomuhle exclaimed:

"So she’s stuck here until the investigation is concluded? Oh Shembe sesiVotile."

@TheeAzanian claimed:

"Chichi probably had a Nigerian passport even tho she lied about not having Nigerian citizenship weeks ago."

@Rockscarsza stated:

"Had they given her a South African name, we would’ve never known. This is how bad the rot is."

SA reacts to Miss Nigeria Universe prize money

