Chidmma Adetshina's controversial Miss South Africa run has taken an unexpected turn thanks to Miss Universe Nigeria

The former Miss South Africa finalist dropped out after her citizenship came into question by the public

Chidmma Adetshina is currently a part of Miss Universe Nigeria, and she is on the rise in the competition

Chidmma Adetshina is making headway in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition. South Africans have pledged support after she withdrew from Miss South Africa.

Chidimma Adetshina has made Miss Universe Nigeria the most money out of all the contestants so far. Image: @chichchi_vanessa

Source: Instagram

Chidmma Adetshina is making so much progress that she is dominating against the other contestants in Miss Universe Nigeria. People were amazed by how much Chidmma Adetshina's participation has brought in in terms of money.

Chidmma Adetshina votes make money for Miss Universe Nigeria

In a post on X, entertainment commentator Phil Mphela indicated that Chidimma had 7,712 votes, which totals R25,000 (2.2 million Naira) raised for the pageant. The pageant charges R3 per vote. Chidimma's biggest competition so far has 7,012 votes. See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

SA chuffed with Chdidmma Adetshina's lead

Many people flooded the comments to share their thoughts about Chidmma's domination. Netizens in Mzansi insisted that they were eager to vote some more.

@MPUMIMLAMBO_ joked:

"Million enyane mos."

@AHT_YssY asked:

"Where is the voting link so we can vote for her some more, our home girl needs to win this Miss Universe Nigeria."

@wendymckay201 commented:

"South Africans are built different your humor is unmatched."

@Melanin_Mmaps was pleased:

"We will continue voting 😍 South Africa must win Miss Universe Nigeria."

@SNgcwangu was in awe:

"I wouldn't want to be on the wrong side of S.Africans. You guys are unhinged."

@jabieMpelaa laughed:

"South Africans with confusing the enemy."

@Lucky_Mathe was chuffed:

"Yoh you've got to love South Africans."

Nigerians react to Chidimma joining Miss Universe Nigeria

Briefly News previously reported that Chidimma Adetshina is trending on social media again after announcing that she will participate in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. The move comes after Chichi's withdrawal from the Miss SA competition after a massive uproar by South Africans.

Controversial Miss SA finalist Chidimma Adetshina has confirmed her entry in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant after her recent drama. The 23-year-old model's announcement has sparked an uproar among Nigerians against her joining the competition.

Responding to Chichi's video shared on X by @benmurraybruce, Nigerians said it was unfair to other contestants. Many said she did not deserve to join the competition.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News