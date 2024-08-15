Chidimma Adetshina has received strong support from South Africans after joining the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

Mzansi fans are confident that she will win, with many praising her and expressing belief in her victory

Social media reactions highlight widespread backing, with users affirming that Chidimma has already won the competition

South Africans have welcomed Chidimma Adetshina's decision to join the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant. Many expressed that Chichi stands a chance to win the competition.

Mzansi rallies behind Chidimma Adetshina in her new journey

South Africans are surprisingly rallying behind Chidimma Adetshina after she accepted the invitation to join the Miss Universe Nigeria. Chichi made headlines after withdrawing from the Miss South Africa pageant after questions about her eligibility to contest.

MDN News shared a post showing the other contestants in the Miss Universe Nigeria competition. The post has received reactions from fans who strongly believe Chichi will walk away with the crown. The caption read:

"The contestants Chidimma Adetshina will be competing against in the Miss Universe Nigeria 2024 pageant."

SA reacts to Chidimma Adetshina's opponents in the Miss Universe Nigeria pageant

South Africans on social media shared hilarious reactions to the post. Many supported Chichi.

@ChrisExcel102 said:

"She’s bringing it home 🔥🔥"

@_Lolo_Pat commented:

"She's definitely going to win."

@PovertykillerB wrote:

"No DNA 🧬 but RSA. She is us, we are her! Born here, we invested a lot in our girl. From school to roll on."

@__ThapeloM wrote:

"We will always support you Chidimma, bring that crown home."

@Deefada13 noted:

"She has won already, i don't see competitor."

@Maluda012 added:

"This beautiful queen already won this competition 👏. Give her that crown already."

@ShiloteW said:

"She already won,.no discussion, growing in SA actually has an effect 🤔 those guys don't stand a chance against her 😂"

