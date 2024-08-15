Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux recently received a brand new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé as part of her title privileges

Mia Le Roux, the first Miss South Africa with a hearing impairment, expressed excitement about driving the car and appreciated its safety features

In addition to the R1 million cash prize, she will also enjoy a luxurious apartment in Brookfield at the Royal

Miss South Africa Mis Le Roux will be cruising like the queen she is during her reign. After winning, the newly crowned queen was recently handed over her brand new Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux has received the Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé to use during her reign. Image: Provided

Miss SA Mia Le Roux gets her new car

The Miss South Africa crown comes with some privileges Mia Le Roux will enjoy during her reign. The model made history by becoming the first Miss South Africa with a hearing impairment.

According to a statement shared with Briefly News, Mia was recently handed the keys to her Mercedes-Benz GLC Coupé. She said she is looking forward to the experience of driving the whip.

“I am so excited, and I am going to have all the fun in the world with this magnificent car. I am so thankful that it is such a safe vehicle with so many in-built safety features and I know I will have so much fun driving it this year.

"It is truly special to me because my Oupa was a Mercedes man, and I am now driving a Mercedes, so it is really a beautiful full circle moment.”

Miss SA Mia Le Roux jas received the car she will be using during her reign. Image: MissSA

What else will Miss SA get after winning the crown?

The Miss SA title definitely comes with several benefits that Mia Le Roux will enjoy during her reign. Apart from the R1 Million cash prize, the model will also get the keys to a lush apartment in Brookfield at Royal.

Miss SA Mia Le Roux speaks on backlash against Chidimma Adetshina

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that newly crowned Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has shared her thoughts on the controversial Chidimma Adetshina saga. Mia defended Chichi, saying what happened to her was not fair.

Miss South Africa Mia Le Roux has defended fellow model Chidimma Adetshina, who pulled out from the race after receiving massive backlash on social media.

