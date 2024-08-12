Nandi Madida celebrated the new Miss South Africa, Mia Leroux, saying her win highlights the need for inclusivity

The South African media personality revealed that her daughter also has special needs, and she was proud to witness this win

Many people joined Nandi in celebrating Mia by sharing their stories of their children who also have special needs

Mia Leroux's win was welcomed by many South Africans, especially Nandi Madida, who sparked a conversation about inclusivity in the beauty pageant space.

Nandi Madida said Mia Leroux's Miss South Africa win is important for inclusivity. Image: @nandi_madida, @mialerouxx

Nandi Madida gives Mia Leroux her flowers

Media personality Nandi Madida gave the new Miss South Africa, Mia Leroux, her flowers. Commenting on her post, Nandi said, "You have made history! And inspired a whole generation that inclusion matters. What a queen! What a legacy! Congratulations beautiful. Our Miss South Africa."

Nandi's message emphasizes the importance of inclusivity in the industry and mentions that her daughter is autistic.

"As a mother to a beautiful girl who is on the autistic spectrum, getting to watch Mia @mialerouxx, who is deaf & has a cochlear implant, win Miss South Africa with my daughter is a moment I will forever cherish. Not only is it a game changer for the world, but one for the little kids out there who didn’t think it was possible. Inclusivity matters. Congrats Mia, and to all the Miss South Africa contestants."

Mzansi reacts to Nandi Madida's post

Many people shared stories of their loved ones and children with special needs.

teenah.nojaholo said:

"This win hits home. My son has Down syndrome, and this assured me that Disability doesn’t limit you. My son can be whatever he desires to be one day. Arggh, I love this. Special moms, you are doing a great job, and God will never forsake us because he trusted each and every special parent out there to bring a special human being who will be a game changer in their own world."

codee_lee mentioned:

"Me also having a daughter with speech impediments, so this win was monumental."

likhapha_masupha stated:

"Iyoooh, my child has a condition called delayed development, and it's about time the world recognizes everyone who has a special condition."

lonarode added:

"Love to you and your family, Nandi. I wish my late sister were here to witness a Queen being crowned with a cochlear implant after she passed away before hers was installed. This would have motivated her after she lost her hearing from TB treatment. Mia’s win is my family’s win, too. May she win Miss Universe, too."

Mia Leroux's win sparks debate after Chidimma scandal

In a previous report from Briefly News, South Africans who supported their 1st Princess Nompumelelo Maduna had questions after Mia Leroux's win.

The pageant had a lot of controversy surrounding it after Chidimma's nationality scandal.

