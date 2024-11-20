South Africa was deeply pained by the news of their Miss SA dropping out of one of the biggest pageants in the world

Mia le Roux represented the disabled community on a much larger scale than usual, which gave them hope to change the narrative

A lady with albinism spoke out on how le Roux's sudden departure from Miss Universe affected her

Mia le Roux is Mzansi's first ever Miss South Africa with a hearing impairment and a member of the disabled community.

Mzansi's disabled community was pained by Mia le Roux's withdrawal from Miss Universe. Image: @rooana_n/rea_missosology

Her victory was celebrated by many who hoped for a change of narrative regarding people with disabilities.

Disabled community pained by Mia le Roux's withdrawal

A day before the Miss Universe pageant, Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux made the daunting decision of dropping out. The news devastated Mzansi, who was rooting for the beauty queen to win.

Mia was a beacon of hope for many people living with a disability, and her participation in such a global event made them beam with pride. A lady with albinism, Roana was devastated by the news of le Roux's withdrawal and shared her thoughts with her TikTok friends:

"This is so painful in so many ways. My heart goes out to her. Little did she know how many people she was carrying and lifting on her shoulders. We're so proud of her for coming this far, and I hope she knows how much she is loved and valued. Sending all the love and strength I can give. I love you so much, Mia; you've done so well."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi reacts to Miss SA dropping out of Miss Universe

Social media users were pained by Mia le Roux's sudden departure from the pageant and commented:

@Makgetsi assured Mzansi:

"My darling, don't be sad! The Mia le roux movement will start! Destiny and God will never be wrong; great things are coming! Miss Universe, wasn't it."

@Roana The Scientist. ☁️ responded:

"She's changing lives."

@NokwethabaN shared:

"She suffered from Vertigo. It's so sad."

@Sevile Mbokazi said:

"She will change Miss Universe and pageants going forward. She literally didn't have to drop out; they should have accommodated her. I'm sorry, babe."

@Chihixhi explained:

"Mia has created such an impact and awareness in such a short time. This was her season!"

@jo highlighted:

"I think it was wonderful that she was able to show her vulnerability, strength, determination and courage to say, 'You know what? I come first'. Power to South African women."

Chinese woman enters Miss SA, Mzansi stunned

Briefly News also reported that a Chinese woman living in Johannesburg has entered the famous Miss South Africa pageant. After not making it to the finish line for two years, Sherry W has entered for the third time.

Sherry is placed among the Top 25 contestants thanks to fan votes.

