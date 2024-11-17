Mia le Roux opened up about the multiple challenges she faced while doing her best at Miss Universe 2024

Miss South Africa was candid about how she felt while preparing for the Miss Universe competition in Mexico

A TikTok video shows Mia le Roux doing her best during practice with other contestants at Miss Universe

Mia le Roux was the first deaf contestant at Miss Universe 2024. Miss South Africa described her ordeal at the international beauty pageant.

Mia le Roux said Miss Universe was challenging as it was not easy to practice for the finals. Image: @miarouxx_.

Source: Instagram

A few days before the Miss Universe finals, Mia le Roux withdrew from the competition. She cited health concerns caused by vertigo as the reason for stepping away.

Mia le Roux speaks on Miss Universe challenges

In a TikTok video by @queenlyview, Mia said that learning the dance routines at Miss Universe was difficult. She explained that even though she has a cochlear implant, she still has to practice dance moves differently. She said:

“When I tried to practice with all the girls, everyone was very loud and talking, and I couldn’t follow. It was a lot. I felt inadequate.”

Watch the video of Mia struggling to follow the dance steps below:

What you need to know about Miss Universe

SA questions Miss Universe's treatment of Mia le Roux

Some netizens mentioned that they suspected Miss Universe did not adequately accommodate Miss South Africa. X user @Karabomokgoko tweeted asking whether Mia was potentially excluded from Miss Universe due to her hearing impairment.

@NtombikayiseBa6 commented:

“She said that she was struggling to hear instructions and music, which resulted in her making mistakes during rehearsals. I believe there’s more to this thing than meets the eye.”

@KagisoTheFirst said:

“I came across this, and my heart tore for her.”

@CoolyNicey added:

“It seems when it comes to accommodating people with disabilities, we still have a long way to go all over the world, including in South Africa.”

@Patriotic_Tee wrote:

“There’s definitely more to the story than we are told because apparently even SABC has cancelled the Miss Universe broadcast. They must tell us the truth of what they’ve done to Mia so that we can drag them quick fast!”

@SIYA_VS speculated:

“I feel like she's not really sick but rather choosing her mental health over whatever she was facing over there.”

@KARABO_FORREST added:

“Quite hacked about her because she was actually going to win. I hope she doesn't carry the guilt that she failed us because she didn't. She was failed.”

Miss SA Mia le Roux discusses dating in the deaf community

Briefly News previously reported that the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia le Roux, hit the ground running. The model who made history by becoming the first deaf Miss South Africa shed more light on the common misconceptions about dating in the deaf community.

Mia le Roux shed some light on finding love in the deaf community. The newly crowned Miss South Africa clarified that she will focus on inclusivity during her reign.

During an interview with Zanele Potelwa, Nick Archibald, and the team on 5FM’s 5Drive, Mia addressed people's assumptions about dating within the deaf community. She said some people will dump you the moment they find out the person you are dating has a hearing impairment, but she also said some people are understanding.

Source: Briefly News