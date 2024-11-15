Mia Le Roux has released a statement announcing her withdrawal from the Miss Universe pageant

The Miss South Africa winner stated health concerns as the reason for her withdrawal, saying it was a difficult decision to make

Her statement was met with mixed reactions from netizens, both of concern for Mia's health and suggestions on who should take her place

Mia Le Roux announced that she was pulling out of the Miss Universe pageant. Images: mialerouxx

Source: Instagram

Reigning Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux, has sadly withdrawn from the Miss Universe pageant just days before the big finale.

Mia Le Roux pulls out from Miss Universe

As the countdown to the epic Miss Universe finale continues, news just in about Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux's withdrawal.

The Miss South Africa organisation released a statement confirming Mia's decision, which was influenced by growing health concerns.

In the statement, Mia expressed gratitude to fellow South Africans for their unwavering support, saying the decision to step back from the contest was a challenging one to make:

"Making this decision was incredibly challenging, knowing the dreams and hopes placed upon me. I'm deeply grateful to have the opportunity to focus on my health and recovery so I can continue to serve my country with full strength."

This comes after Mia assured Mzansi that she was working hard for the crown and was met with love from her supporters.

Mzansi reacts to Mia Le Roux's withdrawal

Supporters were shattered and sent well-wishes to Mia on her recovery:

South African media personality, Bonang Matheba, sent well-wishes:

"Get well soon, @mialerouxx."

Former Miss South Africa, Natasha Joubert, said:

"We will always be here for you Mia, Grootste drukkie en al die liefde."

blue_mbombo was shattered:

"Omg, no! Sending love to our queen."

zakhassim posted:

"Our Mia, we love you so much. Thinking of you and keeping you in our prayers."

Meanwhile, others were suspicious while some suggested replacements to represent South Africa in the contest:

Mvulazane4 asked:

"Can’t they send the 1st princess?"

NMUZZR was curious:

"Shouldn't Nompumelelo step in?"

cypriel17 said:

"Something is not right; there's something off about this. But let's keep moving."

Nolzzz_J was suspicious:

"Get well soon, Mia. Something is hitting the water."

Natasha Joubert shows love to Mia Le Roux

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Joubert's touching message to Mia Le Roux.

The former Miss South Africa penned a heartfelt message to her successor, expressing her support and encouraging fellow South Africans to stand with her.

Source: Briefly News