Former Miss South Africa Natasha Joubert Shows Love to Mia Le Roux Ahead of Miss Universe Pageant
- Natasha Joubert recently showed love to the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux
- Mia is prepping for the anticipated Miss Universe pageant, and Natasha sent her warm wishes ahead of the contest
- Natasha's message touched fans' hearts who also sent encouraging words to Mia
Natasha Joubert's message to her Miss South Africa successor, Mia Le Roux, had fans in their feelings.
Natasha Joubert sends love to Mia Le Roux
Ahead of the highly-anticipated Miss Universe pageant, Natasha Joubert is rooting for the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux.
The beauty queen, who previously took reign in 2023, admired Mia's confidence after "nailing" one of her interviews. She further encouraged fellow South Africans and pageant fans to support their own in the upcoming contest:
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
"These past few days, I've been thinking about Mia so much! Let's keep our girl in our prayers! She nailed her interview! We love you, and we are proud of you! Let's back her in the prelims and finals these next few days!"
'After Dark' host Kayise Ngqula furthers her studies, shares first day update at GIBS business school
Mzansi shows love to Mia Le Roux
South Africans are rooting for Mia and can't wait to see her shine at the Miss Universe pageant:
melmadepictures cheered for Mia:
"Let’s go, Mia!"
mis_black_butterfly said:
"I am even dreaming about her. That's how much I've been praying for our queen."
mulaudzi_livhu showed love to Mia:
"Aaw, Tash. We love Mia so much. And we’ve got her back through and through. We are walking this entire journey with her; she is ours. Let’s go, Mzansi!"
lucas__mokwena wrote:
"We are all behind her! We are really well-represented by a glamorous, classy woman! I stan a queen."
kaydene17 posted:
"Our queen Mia."
__allycathaylz__ admired Natasha's message:
"From one queen to another."
Natasha Joubert stuns in new picture
In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Natasha Joubert's picture with fellow former Miss South Africa beauties.
She posed alongside Liesl Mthombeni and Lalela Mswane; netizens couldn't stop gagging over their flawless beauty.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Moroba Moroeng (Entertainment editor) Moroba Moroeng is an entertainment writer at Briefly News and a University of Johannesburg alumni (Public Relations and Communications, 2018). She was the content manager and, later, editor for HipHop Africa, where she honed her proofreading, leadership, and content management skills. Having begun her career as a content writer for Slikour OnLife, Moroba has over four years of experience as a writer specialising in music journalism and entertainment. She joined Briefly News in 2023 and passed a set of training courses by the Google News Initiative. Email: moroba.moroeng@briefly.co.za