Natasha Joubert recently showed love to the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux

Mia is prepping for the anticipated Miss Universe pageant, and Natasha sent her warm wishes ahead of the contest

Natasha's message touched fans' hearts who also sent encouraging words to Mia

Natasha Joubert's message to her Miss South Africa successor, Mia Le Roux, had fans in their feelings.

Natasha Joubert sends love to Mia Le Roux

Ahead of the highly-anticipated Miss Universe pageant, Natasha Joubert is rooting for the newly crowned Miss South Africa, Mia Le Roux.

The beauty queen, who previously took reign in 2023, admired Mia's confidence after "nailing" one of her interviews. She further encouraged fellow South Africans and pageant fans to support their own in the upcoming contest:

"These past few days, I've been thinking about Mia so much! Let's keep our girl in our prayers! She nailed her interview! We love you, and we are proud of you! Let's back her in the prelims and finals these next few days!"

Mzansi shows love to Mia Le Roux

South Africans are rooting for Mia and can't wait to see her shine at the Miss Universe pageant:

melmadepictures cheered for Mia:

"Let’s go, Mia!"

mis_black_butterfly said:

"I am even dreaming about her. That's how much I've been praying for our queen."

mulaudzi_livhu showed love to Mia:

"Aaw, Tash. We love Mia so much. And we’ve got her back through and through. We are walking this entire journey with her; she is ours. Let’s go, Mzansi!"

lucas__mokwena wrote:

"We are all behind her! We are really well-represented by a glamorous, classy woman! I stan a queen."

kaydene17 posted:

"Our queen Mia."

__allycathaylz__ admired Natasha's message:

"From one queen to another."

