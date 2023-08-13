Second-time participant Natasha Joubert stepped up and was named the new Miss SA

Joubert, a fashion model and businesswoman, shocked the nation when she beat the tough competition to come out tops

Mzansi was unconvinced that she won and cried that the pageant was staged

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Mzansi is not exactly happy with their new Miss SA, Natasha Joubert. Image: @official_misssa

Source: Instagram

Natasha Joubert believed in second chances and got her second chance when crowned Miss South Africa 2023 on Sunday evening.

It was a tough competition between the fabulous and gorgeous women, but Natasha Joubert took it and went home with the Mowana crown.

However, netizens are unconvinced that she deserved it and insisted that the show was rigged.

Natasha Joubert announced as the new Miss SA

Natasha faced off against Bryoni Govender in the top two as the nation held its breath in anticipation of the winner of the prestigious accolade. Joubert looked radiant in her evening dress and gorgeous in her swimsuit.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

In her mission statement, she said that she believes in second chances. She previously entered Miss SA and was crowned the second runner-up in 2020. She refused to give up and entered the competition again, confident she would clinch it this time.

When asked what aspect of South African culture and heritage should be highlighted more globally, the gorgeous model responded that the spotlight should be on the nation's diversity. She also promised to campaign for equal education and access to education.

South Africans debate over the verdict

Netizens shared their thoughts on Miss SA's Instagram post announcing the competition's winner. There was a blend of mixed reactions, ranging from praise to unanswered questions.

Australian_barb said:

"Natasha is amazing! But it's extremely unfair that she was allowed to come back. She had her chance. It's like a grade five competing with grade ones."

_thandocodes commented:

"Let it be known that she is my spirit animal. Her comeback had been intentional from day one, and I couldn't be more inspired."

Liyema.ikhaya remarked:

"So rigged, and yall know it."

Rudynao was unconvinced.

"We already knew. Everything was orchestrated for her to win. I'm sure even her entry into Miss SA again was suggested by a committee member."

Coloured24seven exclaimed:

"A destiny redirected is not a destiny denied. This is so inspirational. From 2nd runner up to an actual winner. This win is so special."

Samsaf80 stanned her:

"Finally, justice is served. The most amazing and deserving and hardworking queen."

A look at Miss SA 2022's reign

Briefly News reflected on former Miss SA Ndavi Nokeri's reign in a similar article.

She was the first Miss SA to emerge from the Tsonga culture and represented Mzansi at Miss Universe in New Orleans.

She made it to the top 16.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News