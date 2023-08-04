A Zulu woman's traditional bead business is gaining attention through a captivating TikTok video

Her intricate beadwork, deeply rooted in Zulu culture, has become a global sensation

Speaking to Briefly News, Nomagugu Mathenjwa, through her artistry, uses her beadwork to promote her traditions and cultures

A Zulu woman's traditional African bead business is taking the internet by storm, all thanks to a captivating TikTok video.

Nomagugu Mathenjwa used TikTok to reshape businesses; her story stands out as a shining example of cultural preservation and entrepreneurial ingenuity. The mesmerising video showcases her intricate beadwork. With each delicate bead threaded and woven by hand, her creations are not just accessories – they are tangible pieces of heritage and artistry.

In an exclusive comment to Briefly News, she said:

" The type of business I do is create beads, sell them, and borrow people who need to attend traditional Zulu ceremonies. I also perform at a number of ceremonies."

As she keeps making beautiful beadwork for ceremonies and for selling, her story adds colour to the diverse world of cultural business.

Mzansi reacts to young hun's stunning creations

Her beads have found matches across generations, from traditional ceremonies to contemporary fashion statements. She's bridging the gap between heritage and the digital age by combining age-old techniques with a digital prese.

As the video went viral, peeps shared their thoughts on her creations:

@Masokhaya said:

"Why ungahlali empangeni."

@KaMathenjwa commented:

"Ayi ncese mama."

@mshana192 said:

"Please plug me ngobuhlali, ngshoda ngeyamatshitshi."

@samu13 commented:

"Yes gal muhle, umsebenza."

@MaGumede said:

"Congratulations Cthandwa."

@shoz said:

"Please do a tutorial for us."

