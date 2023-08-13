Miss SA 2023 finale was held on 13 August 2023, and Briefly News reported from the prestigious occasion, which was star-studded

Some of the attendees on the red carpet included Eva Modika, Tshepi Vundla and more, who came in their best

Reporting from Miss SA, Briefly News showed some stars who dressed to the nines for the formal crowning of Miss SA

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

The Miss SA finale was a star-studded event with the likes of Tshepi Vundla, and Eva Modika, who enthralled many by walking the red carpet. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

Miss SA 2023 started off with a red carpet parade. A-listers in South Africa graced the event in their best dress.

Fans of Eva Modika, Tshepi Vundla and more could not stop gushing. Netizens showered their faves with endless compliments, while others got harsh feedback.

1. Tshepi Vundla stuns in red

Influencer and JR's beloved wife matched the red carpet. She wore a shiny floor-length dress with a front opening to show off some leg.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A Briefly News reader loved her choices in clothing for the occasion. Read what Fortunate Cele wrote in a post of Tshepi Vundla's picture by Briefly News:

"She looks stunning."

2. Eva Modika brings drama to Miss SA

Familiar face Eva Modika went all out. She wore a dress with exaggerated sleeves mimicking conch shells.

The stunner showed off her leg with a high opening on the black and silver dress. See the photo of Eva Modika on Miss SA's red carpet below:

3. Thuso Mbedu stuns as Miss SA 2023 judge

Woman King star Thuso Mbedu looked terrific as she made her appearance as one of the people who decide the next crown winner. The South African Hollywood star walked the carpet with her co-judges in an iridescent number.

See the post by SABC 3 below:

4. Paledi Segapo rocks skirt for Miss SA finale

Male clothing designer Paledi Segapo has dressed stars like the late AKA Cassper Nyovest, ProVerb and more. He opted for a unique take of a classic suit and tie for the Miss South Africa crowning.

Instead of long pants, Paledi opted for a skirt look. He also reinvented the typical white shirt for and a black silk one paired with a black textured jacket.

Paledi's risky choice of a skirt caused a buzz. Read what people had to say in a post.

5. Caster Semenya and wife walk Miss SA red carpet

Track star Caster Semenya was in attendance and wore a black suit with a tribal print colour that had bright yellow details. The embellishment matched her wife's bright yellow dress in a sleeveless floor-length style.

6. Zanele Potelwa spotted on Miss SA red carpet

5 FM presenter Zanele opted to go opposite the colour wheel to the Miss SA red carpet. The media personality was glowing in an all-blue flowy ensemble.

Zanele channelled her inner Cinderella vibes in the air as she chose a more blue tone for the dress and styled her hair blonde.

Ndavi Nokeri's last day as Miss SA: A look back on the Tsonga beauty's reign

Briefly News previously reported that today (13 August 2023) is the final day of Ndavi Nokeri’s reign as Miss SA, with the beaut to take her final walk this evening as a new young lady will be crowned.

From her exquisite taste in fashion to her passion for education – the 24-year-old had a reign that is not to be sneezed at.

In honour of Ndai and her last few hours as Miss SA, Briefly News takes a look at three aspects that made her reign so special.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News