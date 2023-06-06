Eva Modika has gone on an Instagram rant claiming that Sithelo Shozi is stalking her using a fake account

Modika exposed the burner account that spewed bile on her recent Instagram live, alluding that it belongs to Sithelo

The influencer was called out for obsessing over Sithelo Shozi, who is minding her own business

Eva Modika went on a rant and claimed Sithelo Shozi is stalking and exposed a burner Instagram account.

Source: Instagram

Eva Modika has gone on a rant exposing what she thinks is a burner account belonging to her rival, Sithelo Shozi.

Modika was on Instagram Live; she outed a fake account that shaded her skin and teeth. She alluded that this account belongs to iMayor yase Theku, AKA Sithelo.

Eva Modika calls out Sithelo Shozi for apparently stalking her

ZAlebs reports that Eva Modika was on Instagram Live when she received a mean comment from an account with seven followers.

The Diamonds and Dolls reality star speculated that the account belongs to Sithelo Shozi so she can stalk her on Instagram.

The burner account, Azo Ngcobo, shaded Eva and told her to fix her teeth and skin.

Eva then responded:

"I told you I will find you! Your mayor talking sh*t on my live video. There you go; your fake account has been exposed."

As per the screenshots shared by Twitter user @Burnerburnerac5, Eva then shaded The Masked Singer panellist for purchasing a fake Goyard bag. In the same rant, Eva went to buy her own Goyard bag.

Netizens shade Eva Modika, claiming she is obsessed with Sithelo

@Knox_M88 said:

"Sithelo fought the rich Durban family on her real account, and people think she will create a fake account for Eva, who is well-known for what again? Please, man."

@daaibabyy said:

"How does she know it's her."

@lihlelelogmail1 said:

"Imagine Sithelo being obsessed with Eva? What a joke that Eva girl is even copying Sithelo’s outfit. She should focus on the fact that Davido sle*t with her and only gave her streetwise 2 KFC and leave Sithelo alone."

@mszimba

"I really hope Sithelo doesn’t give the botched bbl on chest belly button grannies, her time of day. I mean, the 1st ever-masked singer in Mzansi and who does Sithelo think she is getting the part right? Let’s sabotage. Also, these minions could be puppets to some ‘master’"

@ilovethulisa said:

"Yho Sithelo stans are LOYAL."

@Kwandar113 shared:

"The way Sithelo pays them dust says a lot about the levels!!!"

@itssmalerato_ shared:

"Sithelo can never do wrong in my eyes."

@samu__hlophe said:

"Y’all really believe Eva? She’s been so obsessed with Sithelo that she probably faked those to make it look like it’s Sithelo."

Eva Modika claims Sithelo Shozi is copying her every move despite having blocked her on Instagram

After Sithelo Shozi went to The Clinique in Istanbul, Turkey, to have her teeth fixed and get a BBL, Eva threw shade at her for going to the same clinic as her.

She revealed that Sithelo blocked her on Instagram but copied her style.

"Not the Mayor of Etheku in Turkey at the clinic where I did my body and that time she blocked me. Talk about influence, mama. You inspire people who pretend not to see you."

Sithelo opens up about her BBL and denies doing it for men

Briefly News previously reported that Tbo Touch interviewed Sithelo Shozi for his Metro FM Afternoon Drive show, where she debunked rumours that she got her BBL to attract men's attention.

Sithelo said she did it to enhance her confidence and not for male attention.

"I don’t do it for men; it’s for myself. It starts with you appreciating yourself and having more confidence in yourself. Appearance is everything to me."

Source: Briefly News