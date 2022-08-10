Sithelo Shozi took to Instagram to speak candidly about her recent surgery in Turkey

The talented DJ says she feels more confident now that she has the body she has always desired

Fans have flocked to the comments section to express their mixed feelings about the latest trend of female celebrity surgeries in South Africa

Sithelo is not ashamed to admit that she had some bodywork done.

Sithelo Shozi has recently shared snaps of her plastic surgery in Turkey. Image: @_sithelo

Source: Instagram

The mother of three flew to Turkey to get a new body. TshisaLIVE reports that she had a Brazilian body lift and liposuction. She says her hip dips were her insecurity, which is what was specifically targeted by the procedure.

The DJ took to Instagram to share graphic picture stories from before and after her surgery. Doctors from The Clinique Istanbul in Turkey performed Sithelo's procedure. According to TshisaLIVE, Sithelo considers the surgery to be the best gift she has given herself after enduring three pregnancies.

Netizens share mixed reactions to Sithelo's plastic surgery

@DojaSnac said:

"After healing her body will be dangerously banging I'm afraid,we can't pretend that a good quality body make-over is top tier especially when you're a Baddie,wanting to look good has never been a sin"

@mandy_lombo wrote:

"This looks so dangerous "

@Zaneloomill shared:

"She's being honest unlike other celebs that sell us slimming teas.. she's gonna look amazing when she heals"

@BlackswarnBee posted:

"I think after having 3 kids she deserves it. Hoping she is done with kids and she can enjoy her new body. All women have insecurities of some sort. She is open about this process so let’s be kind and supportive."

@Stayela206 replied:

"if you've seen how cosmetic surgery goes wrong, u will start appreciating leyo ironing board that God gave you."

@LwandleEL added:

"There's nothing wrong until there's a complication or death. It looks good though, the surgeon knows what he's doing❤️"

Eva Modika is another celebrity who has achieved her desired body shape this year. She underwent the costly surgery in April and claimed to have gained confidence after her body healed.

Just like Sithelo, the Diamond and dolls star wants to end the stigma that women face after undergoing surgery. She says many lives are lost while people keep the location of legitimate doctors a secret.

Source: Briefly News