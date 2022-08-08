Eva Modika had some tea to spill about popular public figure Sithelo Shozi's trip to Turkey to see plastic surgeons

Reality TV star Modika claimed that she inspired Shozi's choice to use one of Turkey's best plastic surgery facilities

Eva insisted that she is the reason Sithelo chose The Clinique for her dental surgery in Turkey

Eva Modika took to her social media to tell followers that Sithelo Shozi went to the same plastic surgery clinic she used. Sithelo Shozi is said to be in Turkey to get her teeth fixed.

Sithelo Shozi went to Istanbul, Turkey, for dental surgery and Eva Modika took credit for the influencer's decision to go to a certain clinic. Image: Instagram/@_sithelo/@evamodika

Eva Modika has beef with Sithelo Shozi after the influencer's latest trip to Turkey. Eva is convinced that Sithelo took her plastic surgery facility advice after blocking her.

Eva Modika claims to influence Sithelo Shozi

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula shared screenshots of Eva's statements about Sithelo. Eva wrote that she influenced Sithelo because she went to the same plastic surgery clinic, The Clinique, that she used for her body. Eva called Sithelo "Mayor of Etheku" and said:

"You inspire people who pretend not to see you."

Eva's statement comes after Sithelo tells fs that she is happy about fixing her teeth in Turkey. Netizens thought that Eva was reaching by saying she influenced Sithelo.

@girl_ntombela commented:

"She's the first person to ever go to that clinic?"

@thabiimafabatho commented:

"Does she own the clinc? Or?"

@Sonkophe_ commented:

"If delusional was a person."

v@__hazelr commented:

"Eva is so delusional and irrelevant."

@itsqaqamba commented:

"Childish behaviour."

