Bonang Matheba has spilt the tea on the dresses that she will be wearing for her Miss South Africa this week

The TV presenter revealed that she spent $3200 (about R60 000) on her first dress and hinted that there might be more

Matheba returns as the host for the beauty pageant for the third time, as Miss SA goes back to the SABC

Bonang Matheba does not mind breaking the bank for her outfits at the Miss South Africa pageant.

Bonang Matheba is known for having expensive fashion taste, and Miss SA is no different. Image: @bonang_m

Source: Instagram

Bonang shares how much she spent on her first dress at Miss SA

The talented TV presenter was a guest on Metro FM to discuss the 2023 Miss South Africa pageant as she returned as the host.

Speaking to DJ Sbby and the team, Bonang said she splurged $3200, which is equivalent to about R60 000.

"There’s one (dress) that’s being made by a... designer somewhere. It was about $3,200. Yeah, that’s the big opener number."

When the presenters expressed shock, Bonang spoke with passion for her job and became a little motivational.

"I planned for this, it's my job, this is what I do. This is for me, it's my Superbowl performance. We're dressing for where we want to go, not for where we are."

Bonang joins Zozibini Tunzi and Leandie du Randt as the faces Miss South Africa Crown chasers

This week, pageant lovers will be feasting on the Miss South Africa Crown Chasers pageant hosted by former Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi, radio and TV heavyweight Bonang Matheba and Love Island SA judge, Leandie du Randt.

The highly anticipated event will take place on 13 August at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

