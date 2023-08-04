Bonang Matheba is known for breaking the bank and splurging on luxury items. At often times, she always gets it right when it comes to accessorising her gorgeous outfits with exquisite handbags.

PAY ATTENTION: Have you recorded a funny video or filmed the moment of fame, cool dance, or something bizarre? Inbox your personal video on our Facebook page!

Media personality Bonang Matheba also known as LeBonza, has some of the baddest handbag collections in Mzansi.

One would have to break the bank to afford Bonang's handbag closet. Briefly News has compiled some of her most iconic looks, which were paired with some outstanding handbags.

Known for her elegant taste and love for the finer things in fashion, Bonang has a handbag collection one can only dream of. Image: @bonang_m.

Source: Instagram

Petite GG Mini Shoulder Bag

This light green leather mini bag Bonang wore at a recent Gucci event at the Saxon Hotel, Villas, and Spa will set you back for R47 677.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Gucci Bamboo 1947

Bonang Matheba broke the internet when she rocked a brown Gucci outfit head-to-toe setting the tone for the cold winter weather. She accessorised her outfit with a Gucci Bamboo bag from the 1947 collection, which is priced at R45 984.

Jackie 1961 Medium Shoulder Bag

Enjoying some time out in the gloomy Johannesburg weather, Bonang wore a green leather outfit accessorised with a Gucci Jackie 1961 shoulder bag worth R52 463.

Alexander Wang Heiress Pouch bag

Bonang wore a shimmery silver dress to a Miss SA event in Johannesburg. To complete the look, she had a Heiress medium pouch bag valued at R12 821.

Fendi Baguette Leather bag

Bonang attended Riky Rick's memorial service in Johannesburg in February 2022. She had to make a fashion statement in true cotton-eater style when she wore a royal blue two-piece designer Gucci ensemble with a white Fendi Baguette leather bag.

7 times Bonang Matheba made a fashion statement with her elegant dresses for the most prestigious events

In more fashion news from Briefly News, we took a look at some of Bonang's grand fashion dresses at some of the most prestigious events in the last few years.

She stole the show with her avant-garde dress at the Miss SA 2019 show. Who can forget her show-stopping dress changes at the eight Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) held in Lagos, Nigeria.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News