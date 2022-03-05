Global site navigation

Bonang Honours Riky Rick's Legacy With Luxury Designer Dress and Crop Top in Touching Tribute: "Sidlukotini!"
Celebrities

Celebrities

by  Tshepiso Mametela
  • Bonang Matheba turned heads online on Friday as she took to honouring the legacy of Riky Rick, who died by suicide on 23 February
  • The media personality attended the late rapper's memorial service in Johannesburg styled in a two-piece designer Gucci ensemble
  • Fans and followers of Queen Bee made a beeline to the entrepreneur's mentions to gush over her look, with others making sure to take notes

Living her best life in the Big Apple, Bonang Matheba is making the most of every opportunity to give her fans the all-access as she struts her stuff.

Mzansi's media darling took to Twitter to serve her followers some eye candy, courtesy of a sleek blue designer luxury Gucci dress and crop top she was pictured styling.

Bonang Honours Riky Rick's Legacy With Luxury Designer Dress and Crop Top in Touching Tribute: "Sidlukotini!"
Bonang honoured rapper Riky Rick's legacy during his memorial service in Johannesburg. Image: @bonang_m
Source: Instagram
"Sidlukotini! #StayShining," she captioned the fashionable post.

As a tribute to Riky Rick, the House of BNG entrepreneur made it known her two-piece ensemble was "cotton-inspired". She formed part of a host of Mzansi celebs paying tribute to the fallen rapper at a memorial service held at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Friday afternoon.

She completed her look with white knee-high boots, a compact designer handbag and luxury sunglasses to match. The media personality has been spending some time in South Africa, where she hosted a luncheon dubbed #BNGLovesYou on Valentine's Day.

Her guests at the Maslow Hotel in Sandton featured a bucket list of some of South Ahh's most recognisable faces. Riding on the crest of a red hot invite from B was Lalela Mswane, Mohale Motaung, K Naomi and Tshepi Vundla, to name a few.

The tweet of her Gucci costume attracted 20 000 likes and nearly 2 000 retweets. Expectedly, the beehive responded in kind as they gushed over their queen's iconic fashion sense.

Beehive goes gaga for the Queen

Briefly News takes a look at some of the most awe-inspired reactions below.

@nasreez wrote:

"This year you are getting pregnant, Bee. I declare!!! Ngeke phela."

@Papirazz1 said:

"One thing about Bonang she will show you how it is DONE!!!"

@MthokoFineBoy added:

"Every colour looks goooood on our Queen. I mean, look at how she drenched the blue Gucci."

