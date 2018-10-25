Bonang Matheba is a South African radio and television presenter and businesswoman. She was born and brought up in Mahikeng, on the northwest side of South Africa. Besides her remarkable career and business accomplishments, she is also well-known for her incredible fashion sense. She attends events in jaw-dropping outfits giving her an unmistakable aura of sophistication. What are the best Bonang Matheba dresses, and how did she look in them?

What is Bonang Matheba's fashion style? While Matheba occasionally steps out in trousers, she has been known to prefer dresses that highlight her feminine silhouette. These include high-slit dresses and some super short and stylish for a casual evening.

The best Bonang Matheba dresses

Here is a look at some of the best Bonang Matheba dresses in 2022.

1. The floral maxi

Matheba stepped out wearing this long floral dress with a bareback design. The bold flowered patterns and mix of colours looked incredible when paired with her simple and elegant wristwatch. This is undoubtedly one of the best-looking casual Bonang Matheba dresses.

2. The sexy black

It has often been said that a girl has to have a little black dress, but what about a long black one with a waist-length slit to match? The renowned celebrity is shown here rocking a sexy black outfit complemented by a Chanel necklace and black sunglasses.

3. The leopard print bodycon

This animal print bodycon looked absolutely amazing on Matheba. She paired it up with black heels, sunglasses, and a cylindrical black and white pouch.

4. Yellow petals

It's often said that sometimes fashion derives inspiration from the beauty of nature. Nothing underlines that sentiment more than this yellow outfit made from a semi-transparent layer beneath and petal-resembling fabric on top.

5. A touch of silver

This outfit looked amazing with its light fabric and waist-length slit. It had silver floral elements on the front, breaking the otherwise bland colour of the rest of the outfit. The slit showcased Matheba's left leg quite well.

6. Fire and white

This outfit looked like it was pulled straight from The Hunger Games: Mockingjay. The bold fabric and pattern on its top part are complemented perfectly by the plain white fabric on the lower part. Matheba also wore a matching tiara to complete the look.

7. The double slit floral

Well, by now, you have probably established that the renowned radio presenter has a thing for long slits on her outfits. This one featured double slits on the sides with gold-coloured stilettos completing the beautiful look. This is undeniably one of the best Bonang Matheba traditional dresses.

8. Lace and beads

While Matheba is mostly known for her signature long dresses, she also wears short ones quite well. The grey one in this picture looks absolutely stunning especially combined with the matching shoes and headband.

9. A feather party

Matheba posted this outfit on Instagram and said how she loved feather dresses. This one looks like something one would wear at their wedding, or if you are Matheba, on a casual evening. Whatever the case, we cannot deny that it looks incredible. The flowing trail made this one of the best-looking Bonang Matheba's outfits.

10. The gorgeous glittery brown

The television show presenter wore this outfit and paired it with an animal print handbag and classy heels. Like most of her other long dresses, this one came with a long slit, revealing her toned legs.

11. The hot and short pink

This hot pink dress looked incredibly beautiful, especially against the contrast of the TV presenter's jet black hair. The outfit had long fluffy arms, completing the bodycon design on the rest of it.

12. Elegant emerald

This outfit featured some material hanging from the left side, and some collected on the front section. While the dress is short, the material on the left makes it appear longer. The TV presenter rocked the outfit with matching eyeshadow colour and silver earrings.

13. Casual peach and gold

This casual outfit featured a lacy peach fabric underneath gold-coloured elements. The TV presenter completed the look with gold-coloured stilettos, bracelets, and some elegant sunglasses.

14. Orange casual

The television presenter wore this casual orange dress paired with black and gold stilettos for an elegant, timeless look. The bright orange complemented her black hair perfectly.

15. Pistachio goodness

With a long sleeve on the right arm and a sleeveless design on the left, this pistachio outfit is undeniably one of the most elegant Bonang Matheba dresses.

The top Bonang Matheba dresses are key to her fabulous fashion style. While she has been occasionally spotted wearing skirts and trousers, dresses are irrefutably her go-to outfits. She wears them elegantly, too, whether long, short, formal, or casual.

