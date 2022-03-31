Fenty billionaire and singer, Rihanna, has once again set tongues wagging on social media over yet another look

The expectant mum was among the guests who attended the Oscars afterparty and her outfit is yet another buzz-worthy look

Only a while ago, she attended the Dior womenswear show during Paris Fashion Week in a sheer look that also attracted criticisms

Barbadian singer and businesswoman, Rihanna Robyn Fenty, is living her best life as a pregnant woman and from the look of things, she is definitely tuning out any noise from the haters.

The singer attended the high-profile party in a black attire. Photo credit: @badgalriri

Redefining maternity fashion

The Fenty mogul who has always been considered a fashion icon in her own right, took things up a notch when she debuted her baby bump to the world.

In just a few months, the 34-year-old hitmaker has redefined maternity fashion in a brazen and self-loving approach that has left many in awe - and others, interestingly, appalled.

But despite the criticism that has trailed some of her daring looks - many of which comprises of her showing off her baby bump in revealing outfits - the fashionista stays true to glowing herself.

Rihanna's Oscars afterparty look

At the recently-concluded Oscar awards, Rihanna stepped out for Beyoncé and Jay-Z's star-studded Oscars afterparty, in yet another eye-popping ensemble.

She was spotted in a turtleneck Valentino gown with a black sheer, bandeau-baring top and a sequined skirt.

Beneath the voluminous organza sleeves, Rihanna wore bedazzled black opera gloves that peeked through the mesh fabric.

The singer accessorised with black-and-white statement earrings and white sneakers. Her long, dark hair was styled into a unique zig-zag part.

See full look below:

