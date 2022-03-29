American based South African star Thuso Mbedu is on her way to becoming an international fashion icon

The Underground Railroad star stepped out looking like a Hollywood movie star she is in a Gucci dress and sky-high black heels

The former Isibaya star who decided to rock her natural hair in a big afro also rocked studded black gloves

Thuso Mbedu never disappoints when it comes to her red carpet looks. The star recently joined Hollywood A-listers at the Vanity Fair after-party, and she looked stunning.

Thuso Mbedu impressed her fans and followers with her Vanity Fair red carpet look. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Underground Railroad star donned a short Gucci dress with a bow detail. Although she opted for simple hair and make-up, she definitely made a statement with her sky-high black stilettos and studded gloves.

Taking to her Twitter page, the Woman King actress gave a shout out to her team, who managed to put the whole look together. She wrote:

"My entire team ate tonight’s look and left no crumbs whaaaaat?! Dressed in @gucci for the @VanityFair after party."

Peeps agreed that the star looked like a million bucks. They flooded social media with praises for the award-winning actress' fashion sense.

@SweetnessEhm wrote:

"Goodness me!!! You look like a dream!!! Absolutely gorgeous."

@kelevra_bd6 added:

"South African celebs would never wear a Gucci garment without those Gs and chains designs... They want to carry the logo visible from 30ms. You looked stunning Thuso."

@NonhlanhlaDuba2 added:

"Wow this look is everything baby @ThusoMbedu a superstar that we will forever be proud of."

@NokuthulaMash11 wrote:

"Yes, girl!!!! you are wearing that!!!!! And that hair is everything. The way umuhle ngakhona."

