Hollywood actress, Kristen Stewart, walked the red carpet at the Oscars in a complete Chanel ensemble

The movie star, who was nominated in the Best Actress category, donned a black satin jacket and matching shorts with a white chiffon shirt

Fashion lovers on the internet have expressed divided thoughts about the Spencer actress' choice of outfit

Kristen Stewart has always been a red carpet chameleon as she has over the years served very different looks ranging from classic Hollywood sweetheart to edgy ensembles.

Well, the 2022 Academy Awards saw the Hollywood star go for a daring look featuring a pair of shorts.

Recall she had been nominated in the Best Actress category for her role in the Princess Diana biopic, Spencer - her first-ever Oscar nomination.

Her Oscars look

She walked the red carpet in a full Chanel attire, consisting of a custom-made black satin jacket and matching shorts with a white chiffon shirt and black court shoes.

Stewart wore the shirt unbuttoned down to her navel, showing off a glittering Chanel Fine Jewellery statement necklace with onyx, spinel and diamonds.

According to Harpers Bazaar, explaining her decision to wear shorts on the red carpet, Stewart had this to say:

"I really wanted to be the most honest that I possibly could and not feel that I was telling someone’s else story but finding my own."

Internet users vote down on Kristen's outfit

dawnamariaohrwall:

"This is not a good look for an Oscar nominee for playing Princess Diana. It's a big NO for me."

danylove:

"Look great, but note for the Oscars ❌ maybe Grammys or People's Choice, Oscars, noooo."

yukdija:

"I don’t really like it."

rooseeker:

"Disappointed."

ashli.eli:

"I'm sorry but it's a no for me."

rainerpireslondon1:

"Bad choice! I miss Joan Rivers, she would have a lot to talk about her and Billie Eilish the curtain lady."

Others love the outfit

chase_terri:

"Love the outfit, necklace, hair, and eyeliner!!"

kaityshaw819:

"Kristen Stewart you look amazing and cool."

charleen_live:

"I love her outfit, but maybe not for this occasion."

brysonisabella:

"Didn't have to wear a fancy dress. Like it... very original."

