What are the most expensive sunglasses in the world? Top 10 list

They say that the eyes are the windows to one's soul; if this is the case, taking care of them is not an option! According to history, glasses were invented for only those who could afford them. Today, having sunnies is quite common. They have become part of one's attire and are a great way of adding some glam. However, sunglasses come at different qualities and prices. Here are some of the most expensive sunglasses in the world.

Sunglasses come in different sizes, shapes, materials, and quality. Thus, their prices differ. Some people prefer having plastic frames, while others will opt for metallic frames. Depending on one's taste and preference, there is something for everyone.

The most expensive sunglasses in the world

Gone are the days when eye-wear was used mainly for protection against the scorching sun's rays. Today, they are worn whether playing a sport, driving, working in the office, or even just when having a lazy day.

Which sunglasses are expensive?

Sunglasses are indeed a man's best friend, after a dog, of course! They protect one's eyes from the sun's harmful UV rays. A classy pair also helps create a fashion statement by bringing out one as bold and sharp. So, what is the number 1 sunglasses brand? Read on.

1. Chopard De Rigo Vision – $408,000

They are termed the most expensive shades in the market. They are at the top of the list of most expensive sunglasses. They are designed by the famous eye-wear maker De Rigo Vision for Chopard, a Swiss jewellery house.

You may be wondering why Chopard sunglasses are so expensive. This brand is no ordinary one. The Chopard frames are crafted using 60 grams of 24-carat gold. Also, the frames have a Chopard's popular 'C' logo, which is engraved on them using 51 full-cut River diamonds.

The remarkable thing about them is that the diamonds are fitted using a unique technique. As a result, some celebrities have been spotted wearing the Chopard glasses, such as Elton John, who has a collection of eye-wear, Tom Jones, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

2. Dolce and Gabbana DG2027B sunglasses – $383,000

This famous eye-wear is right from the Italian luxury fashion house Dolce and Gabbana, a go-to for exquisite and luxurious products. They are rated as the second most expensive men's sunglasses. They are gold-rimmed with brown tinted lenses.

The best part about these glasses is that the brand name is instilled on both eyewear arms in diamonds. This brand is a choice for most celebrities such as Nicole Kidman.

3. Shiels Emerald Sunglasses – $200,000

These are the third most expensive eye-wear in the world. They are from the Shiels Jewelers based in Adelaide. The frames are made of gold and also embellished with diamonds.

4. Cartier Panthere Glasses – $159,000

This brand was introduced a few years back by Cartier, a French creator. The frames are decorated with an 18 carat white gold Panther and are fitted with 561 diamonds and 645 blue sapphires. If you want to grab people's attention, these will work magic for you.

5. CliC Gold 18 Carat Gold Sport – $75,000

This is also one of the most expensive sunglasses brands in the world. This brand is famous for having one of the best and most expensive reading eye-wear. The sunglasses are made of 18k pure gold, and the lenses are fitted with Carl Zeiss Super ET Anti-Reflective coating.

Together with High Power, the brand is now producing one of the world's most expensive sports eye-wear.

6. Luxuriator Style 23 Canary Diamond – $65,000

This eye-wear is a combination of sophistication and elegance. A Los Angeles jewellery company makes them, Franco Inc. Its frames are 18k gold with 132 inlaid diamonds and are fitted with firm buffalo temples.

The best part about this eye-wear is that it has photochromic lenses. They change colour depending on brightness.

7. Maybach The Diplomat I – $60,000

This particular eye-wear is from the German luxury carmaker Maybach. They are perfect for any wear and any occasion. But, just like their counterpart Maybach car brand, they too come at a cost. They are made of 18k gold embellished with 174 hand-crafted diamonds.

8. Bulgari Flora sunglasses – $59,000

This Italian luxury brand will see you part with about $59,000 from your pocket. The brand also deals with luxury goods such as prime shopping areas and restaurants.

9. Gold and Wood 253 Diamond glasses – $55,000

These are some of the most expensive eye-wear available in the market today. They are designed and made by a Paris-based designer from Wood and Gold.

10. Gold & Wood 119 Diamond glasses – $30,000

These frames cost a fortune due to their silk in the wood veneers and 12 precious wood species. The eye-wear also has 119 diamonds which makes them unique.

Sunglasses can be very expensive but many feel they cannot live without them. With the above-detailed read, it is clear to tell which brands have the most expensive sunglasses in the world. Most of these are crafted and fitted with gold, diamond and carats. If you can afford any of the above, it would be only fair to purchase yourself a pair.

