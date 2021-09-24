Top 20 most expensive shoes in the world: How much do they cost?

The most expensive shoes in the world are the envy of many shoe lovers. Elites and stars wear them to create an atmosphere of breath-taking elegance. The outrageous prices of some of the world's most expensive shoes have made these footwear have gained universal recognition for decades. But, were they worth the cost?

The elites who wore these most expensive shoes in the world were the centre of attention at the events they attended. People could hardly stop staring at their feet. Photo: @Air Jordan 12 Flu Game

Source: Twitter

Most of them are female heels adorned with gems and gold. However, several expensive sneakers are also included on the list. So, what is the most expensive sneaker? If you are wondering, "what is the most expensive Nike shoe?" Kanye West's $1.8 million Nike Yeezys 1s are the most costly Nike sneakers ever.

Top 20 most expensive shoes in the world

Some footwear got expensive by sheer luck. For instance, the pair of shoes thrown at President George Bush in 2008 was sold for $10 million. So, what is the most expensive 2021 shoe? Below are the top 20 most expensive shoes according to their prices in USD at the time they were being auctioned:

1. Moon Star Shoes by Antonio Vietri ($20 million)

Diamond studs cover the upper front part while the heels’ shape resembles the Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Photo: @kan24news

Source: Facebook

What is the most expensive women's shoe? Italian designer Antonio Vietri showcased the $19.9 million at the 2019 MIDE Fashion Week event in Dubai. It is the most expensive heel in history. The stilettos' materials are gold, 1576 meteorites, and 30 carats of diamond.

2. Passion Diamond Shoes by Passion Jewelers and Jada Dubai ($17 million)

The heels have gold, leather, silk and 236 gems topped with two flawless 15-carat diamonds. Photo: @172256582890252

Source: Facebook

Jada Dubai and Passion Jewelers created the $17-million-worth ultra-high-end stilettos in 2018. They crafted the footwear for nine months using gold, 15 carat D grade diamonds, and 240 diamonds.

3. Debbie Wingham's High Heels ($15.1 million)

Debbie Wingham and Chris Campbell combined their efforts to make this masterpiece. Its body is pure platinum, while the plaque is pure gold. Photo: @wealthplantersgroup

Source: Facebook

Debbie and Chris used 18-carat gold to make zips and plaque beneath the heels and then added an 18-carat gold thread. The designers also painted the leather using 24-carat gold paint and added rare gemstones on them for beauty.

4. Rita Hayworth's Heels by Weitzman Stuart ($3 million)

Princess Yasmin Aga Khan inherited these glossy open-toe silk heels from her mother, actress Rita Hayworth. Photo: @OldPhotosBacon

Source: Twitter

Weitzman Stuart used diamonds, sapphires and rubies to make the Rita Hayworth heels. While filming the Shawshank Recovery movie, Rita Hayworth was the first person to wear them.

5. Harry Winston's Ruby Slippers by Ronald Winston ($3 million)

Ronald Winston created them for three months using 1350 carat rubies and additional 50 carat gems. Photo: @IAmGinaOlson

Source: Twitter

The designer named his creation m after his dad, Harry Winston, a renowned jewellery designer. The footwear marked the Wizard of Oz’s 50th anniversary. He got inspiration from Dorothy Gale’s original version.

6. Tanzanite Heels by Weitzman Stuart ($2 million)

The 4-inch silver heel has 185 carats of tanzanite and 595 carats of gems. Photo: @DiamondFMZim

Source: Twitter

The frontage strip is a slim belt of gems fitted with gemstones to curve around the ankle. Detachable stones are attached to the leather, while the base is pure platinum. Moreover, diamonds border the 16-carat pear-shaped tanzanite positioned on the face of the foot.

7. Tom Ford's Loafers by Jason of Beverly Hills ($2 million)

Jason Arasheben, the founder of Jason of Beverly Hills, made these custom-designed loafers. It took him more than 2000 hours to complete creating the footwear. Photo: @DiamondFMZim

Source: Twitter

The 340 carat footwear features around 14k round and full-cut diamonds set on white gold. Mariah Carey’s ex-spouse, Nick Cannon, wore these diamond-encrusted loafers to the 2014 America’s Got Talent.

8. Cinderella Slippers by Weitzman Stuart ($2 million)

Cinderella, an animated character, inspired Weitzman Stuart to make these stunning 4-inch Italian leather stilettos. Photo: @bnsbd24

Source: Facebook

They have 565K diamonds set in platinum and twisted into a lace-like design to make the toe straps and ankle. The right-foot heel has a touch of 5-carat amaretto gems. Country singer Alison Krauss wore them to the 2004 Oscars.

9. Marilyn Monroe's Shoe by Weitzman Stuart ($2 million)

It is adorned with glossy silk roses and glistening Swarovski rhinestones in the centre. Photo: @BeDivinity

Source: Facebook

Actress Marilyn Monroe has never put on the shoe even though the cluster of diamonds at the centre are from her earrings. The high-heels have a retro design and are stunning when paired with a designer outfit.

10. Solid Gold OVO x Air Jordans ($2 million)

Drake bought the Solid Gold OVO Air Jordans sneakers for $1.9 million. Photo: @jordanreleases

Source: Facebook

Rapper Drake hired artist Matthew Senna to design them. Their asking price was 2 million USD, and these sneakers are more of ornaments than wearable footwear.

11. Wizard of Oz Ruby's Stilettos by Weitzman Stuart ($1.6 million)

The Wizard of Oz film inspired Weitzman Stuart to create these heels, and people saw them for the first time in a glass case at Harrods in London in 2003. Photo: @Angela Ballas

Source: Facebook

They were displayed at the Oscar ceremony in 2003. These crimson heels add a luxurious touch to all attires. The 123.33 carats of Burmese rubies placed on the satin straps and a platinum bottom promise to pull any look together.

12. Retro Rose Pumps by Weitzman Stuart ($1 million)

The Oscar-winning scriptwriter, Diablo Cody, refused to wear them during the 2008 ceremony. She felt they were a mere publicity stunt. Photo: @BeDivinity

Source: Facebook

These heels have the '40s design and glamour. The designer ensured the heels are so cosy that the wearer wouldn't limp in pain. The toe area's flower ornaments have 100 carats of gems. Moreover, they are studded with 400K diamonds.

13. Diamond Dream Stilettos by Weitzman Stuart ($500k)

Anika Noni Rose wore them at the 2007 Academy Awards. Photo: @Naing Lin

Source: Facebook

The stilettos are custom-built with 1,500 gems worth 30 carats each. The delicate bands elegantly contrast with the sparkling white jewels studded around the ankle.

14. Nike Moon Shoe ($437,500)

Nike´s co-founder Bill Bowerman designed it for the 1972 Olympics qualifiers. Photo: @ChannelNewsAsia

Source: Twitter

The soles were made in a waffle maker, and Miles Nadal auctioned the sneakers at Sotheby in July 2019. Only a pair remains out of the 12 pairs made for the 1972 Olympics.

15. Kathryn Wilson’s Pump ($400k)

Kathryn Wilson spent 50 hours embedding 21.18 carats of gems on the shoe using her hands. Photo: @Joyasconhistor2

Source: Twitter

Kathryn drew the heel's pattern and then put diamonds on it to make a comfortable heel. The designer branched out from the norm with a sleek, chic, and classy white pair. She then used the 400k USD for humanitarian work.

16. Game Converse Fastbreak ($190,373)

Michael Jeffrey Jordan won the 1984 Olympic games in the USA while wearing these shoes. Photo: @SneakerNews

Source: Twitter

The Converse Fastbreak were among the most expensive sneakers in NBA MJ's collection. They were his treasure for years. These sneakers were produced in 1983 with a fabric that withstands all seasons.

17. Jah’s Shoes by Nizam Sikandar ($160k)

The Nizam of Hyderabad Albar Ali Khan Sikander Jah's legendary shoes were stolen from the Bata Shoe Museum on 22nd January 2006. Photo: @FollowTheFashion.org

Source: Facebook

Nizam wore them in the 1970s. The Bata Shoe Museum insured these historic sandals for 160k USD since they were graced with rubies and a gold thread.

18. Air Jordan 12 Flu Game ( $104k)

Michael Jordan had flu but won the final NBA match in 1997. He wore these sneakers to the game. Photo: @stadiumgoods

Source: Twitter

Michael Jordan's fans nicknamed Air Jordan 12 as Flu Game sneakers in 1997. These black and red Air Jordan XIIs were roup sold for $104k.

19. Drake's model Air Jordan 12 OVO ($100k)

Drake released the Air Jordan 10 Retro OVO sneakers as part of his clothing line, October’s Very Own. Photo: @ComplexSneakers

Source: Facebook

Drake's OVO and Air Jordan used the Air Jordan 10 design to create the retro OVO model. There are black and white colourway designs. The rapper gave a pair to an NBA fan. Its craftsmanship has earned the labels an excellent reputation in the world of sneakers.

20. Air Jordan Silver ($60k)

Basketball legend, Michael Jordan, signed these sleek-looking Air Jordans from Nike in 1984. Photo: @butterbliss1

Source: Twitter

Michael Jordan's wife gave them to him on his birthday. These silver bedecked sneakers have a clean white base, standard leather upper, and black forefoot overlays.

The most expensive shoes in the world belong to the most expensive shoe brands. Weitzman Stuart and other footwear designers mentioned work for international stars and elites.

READ ALSO: 15 best lipstick brands in the world

Briefly.co.za listed the 15 best lipstick brands in the world. Products from these brands do not affect the skin because they do not have harmful substances. Moreover, these lipsticks are waterproof.

Since makeup enhances someone's appearance, today's men also wear makeup. For instance, male actors and news anchors wear nude-coloured lipsticks on screen.

Source: Briefly.co.za